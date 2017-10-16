Trintech Continues to Invest in Top Talent to Drive Strategic Growth Across the Globe

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Trintech Announces Newly Appointed Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of EMEA

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2017 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated, cloud-based Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, today announced the appointment of Derick Schaefer as Chief Technology Officer and Geoff Arnot as Vice President of EMEA.

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Derick and Geoff to the Trintech leadership team,” said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. “As our market presence, product offering and customer base continue to expand, both of these additions will play an integral part in our continued success moving forward.”

As Chief Technology Officer, Schaefer will have a critical role in leading Trintech’s software engineering, cloud operations, information technology, and information security functions. “With over 10 years’ experience running large scale SaaS operations, Derick’s extensive engineering knowledge and leadership abilities will help accelerate our ability to provide best-in-class solutions that quickly return measurable value for our customers,” said Mackintosh. Prior to joining Trintech, Schaefer served in a variety of technology and leadership roles, including 10 years at Microsoft. Most recently, Schaeffer led engineering, information security and compliance for Silicon-Valley based Digital Insight (an NCR Company).

Based out of Trintech’s London office, Arnot will lead all aspects of our business for our customers in the EMEA region. “As we’ve realized substantive growth in Europe, we wanted to establish a more autonomous structure to better serve the unique needs of this market. Arnot will unify all aspects of our business here and will be an integral part in ensuring the success of our EMEA customers today and into the future,” said Mackintosh. Arnot has an extensive background in growing EMEA teams and revenue across the region. Prior to joining Trintech, Arnot has held leadership roles for established companies such as SAP, Cognos, Compuware, and Oracle.

About Trintech

Trintech, Inc. pioneered the development of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software to optimize the Record to Report process. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, journal entries, bank fee analysis, reporting, governance, risk and compliance – Trintech’s portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency®, Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™, and T-Recs®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 1,700 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on our cloud-based software to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across global financial organizations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

