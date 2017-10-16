Us Mens Underwear Market to Exhibit a Healthy Growth of US $6,000 Mn by 2026 End

Manufacturers boosting sales by making L+ size underwear affordable, counting upon US men’s bloating waist size

Valley Cottage, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/16/2017 — Bigger waist sizes and selective preference for boxers, boxer briefs, and regular briefs will continue to shape up the growth in revenue of the men's underwear market in the US. According to a latest study by Future Market Insights, sales of XXXL size men's underwear in the US will surpass US$ 590 million in 2016. The L and XL sizes will account for an impressive 21.7% and 21.4% value share respectively of the US$ 3.3 billion market. Future Market Insights projects the US mens underwear market to grow at 5.8% CAGR through 2026.

Popularity of regular briefs and boxer briefs is evidently impacting the US men's underwear market growth. The country's urban life demands a proactive lifestyle, compelling men to hustle through their daily tasks at a quicker pace. Such a lifestyle trend defines the type of underwear worn by men in the US. The comparatively low cost of making regular briefs enables apparel manufacturers in the US to expand their production capacity, increasing the gross volume production of men's regular briefs. By 2026, sales of men's regular briefs and boxer briefs will collectively surpass 500 million units.

Design styles, fabric materials, and type of underwear are likely to be secondary factors influencing buying behaviour. Availing inner comfort at a reasonable price remains an important buyer consideration. Manufacturers must consider the fact that men in the US own over a dozen of underwear pairs in a year, and still continue to buy a couple or more according to their usage. The average annual spend on underwear in the men's segment is pegged at US$ 80, making mid-price range underwear a lucrative segment for end users. In 2016, mid-priced men's underwear will garner over 42% share in the US market – nearly 12% more than the market share of the premium priced segment.

At an average price of US$ 30 or above, the US men's underwear sales are projected to reach 130 million units by 2026. Underwear sold in the US$ 20-29 price range will continue to dominate the market, accounting for over US$ 1 billion market value in 2016.

In the report, titled "Men's Underwear Market: US Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026," Future Market Insights' prognostic approach in evaluating the market's growth has resulted in determination of several key insights as listed above.

