Will Cloud Encryption Gateways Market Size Observe Significant Surge During 2017 – 2025?

Cloud encryption gateways are implemented by most of the enterprises to encrypt data which help to reduce risk. Cloud encryption gateway solutions allow enterprises to go beyond the firewall and adopt public and private cloud applications.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/16/2017 — Cloud Encryption Gateways Market: Introduction

Cloud encryption gateways are implemented by most of the enterprises to encrypt data which help to reduce risk. Cloud encryption gateway solutions allow enterprises to go beyond the firewall and adopt public and private cloud applications. The encrypted data is used to pile up in cloud based services such as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Cloud encryption gateways offers various encryption and tokenization application, depending on the strength of protection. Cloud encryption gateways has an advanced feature to protect structure and unstructured data such as pdf files and JPEG graphics file.

A sample of this report is available upon request @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27602

The cloud gateways solutions help to encrypt sensitive data and store it in cloud environment allowing visibility and control to security teams. Moreover, cloud encryption gateways helps to address concerns related to privacy, data security, and compliance.

Cloud Encryption Gateways Market: Drivers and Challenges

The rising implementation of cloud based application and services in security conscious enterprises is one of the major driving factor of cloud encryption gateways market. Cloud encryption gateways maintains confidentiality while performing data encryption operation and provides sensitive data integrity. Cloud encryption gateways efficiently streamline the entire process of implementing and managing security. Moreover, Flexible service extensibility feature of cloud encryption gateway will enable delivery support to wide range of cloud storage environment which is also one of the major factor driving the market of cloud encryption gateways.

Cloud encryption gateways are having several operational benefits that can be uniformly managed and also it is cost saving. Data residency adhere is one of the major challenge faced by cloud encryption gateways market.

Cloud Encryption Gateways Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of cloud deployment:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Segmentation on the basis of Enterprises:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=27605

Cloud Encryption Gateways Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of cloud encryption gateways market are: Google, Oracle, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc, Vormetric Inc., Ciphercloud, perspecsys Inc., Netscape Inc., skyhigh networks.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/will-cloud-encryption-gateways-market-size-observe-significant-surge-during-2017-2025-877891.htm