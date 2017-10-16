Wolfe Research and RS Metrics Partner to Bring Hybrid-AI Driven Data Analytics and Signals from Satellite and Geolocation Sources to Institutional Asset Managers Globally

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The combination of RS Metrics advanced satellite data and signals with Wolfe Research’s top-ranked research and client servicing brings alternative data down to earth for institutional investors.

RS Metrics LLC, the leading provider of Artificial Intelligence Big Data applications from large-scale analysis of satellite and aerial imagery, and other geospatial information sources, has partnered with Wolfe Research, LLC, a premier Wall St. investment research boutique, to enhance its reach within the institutional asset management vertical. Wolfe Research’s well-respected research analysts and highly knowledgeable salesforce will bring RS Metrics’ easy-to-interpret and highly customizable Hybrid-AI data products to their extensive network of money managers. “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with a top-tier research firm like Wolfe,” Mike Gantcher, Chief Business Officer at RS Metrics said, “The team at Wolfe Research, not only, has an incredible reputation for their deep analytical work and the credibility of their research, but also has a network and reach within the institutional investment community that is un-paralleled.”

“The incorporation of alternative data into the research process is necessary to derive alpha but it can be challenging for clients to evaluate and extract value from the various datasets in the market,” noted Wolfe’s Co-Head of Global Sales, Mackenzie Fulk. “Our Quantitative Research, Economics, Strategy (QES) professionals review countless data companies for quality, alpha generation, and value, and RS Metrics is one of the few companies that exceeds our demanding requirements. We are excited for the opportunity to bring their data products to our clients and show multiple ways to extract value.”

RS Metrics is a market-defining company that uses geospatial data analysis for the business and investment world. Its proprietary, patented technology leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning to extract meaningful and ready-to-use data from a variety of location-based sources, providing predictive analytics, alerts and end-user applications for decision making in financial services, real estate, retail, industrials, commodities, government and academic research.

RS Metrics has developed a scalable, proprietary technology platform that is purpose-built for accuracy at a large scale. Each week, the platform generates millions of data points for over 100,000 global retail and industrial locations and automatically aggregates these data points into statistically representative samples; it then weights and balances the samples using its hybrid-artificial intelligence and machine learning platform, and delivers the data and analysis in ready-to-use end-user applications and dynamic reporting formats for a wide range of users.

RS Metrics has become the dominant AI-enhanced platform for ingesting, processing, analyzing and distributing dynamic unstructured data from sources such as satellite, aerial, drone, mobile, credit card, government, tax data and web traffic.

Wolfe Research, LLC was founded in 2008 as a premier equity research boutique with a commitment to best-in-class products and service. Wolfe also provides clients with focused, unbiased agency single stock and portfolio trading and banking services through its affiliated broker dealers, Wolfe Research Securities and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory.

Despite the small but growing size of its boutique research franchise, Wolfe Research was voted #10 in the latest 2017 weighted poll and within the top 15 of all research firms on Wall Street by institutional clients for the past six years in Institutional Investor magazine's prestigious All-America Research Poll. In 2013, Business Insider named Wolfe as one of the top 16 Wall Street firms where employees want to work.

