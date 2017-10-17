AireSpring Interconnects with Frontier, Zayo and Lightower

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Nationwide Network Operator and Managed Services Provider Now Interconnected with Over 18 Carriers

AireSpring, the award-winning provider of cloud communications and managed connectivity solutions, has announced the addition of three new members to its interconnected carrier lineup. New partnerships are now in place for Frontier Communications, Zayo Ethernet Networks and Lightower Fiber Networks, with even more partners expected to be announced soon. These added carriers bring the total to over 18, and together with multiple SD-WAN vendors, extend AireSpring’s profile as the industry-leading managed services provider.

Frontier Communications joins the growing ranks of AireSpring providers, supplying advanced carrier-grade Ethernet services across their 29-state footprint throughout the U.S. Now ranked as the fourth largest ILEC in the country, Frontier’s expanded service supports improved overall speed and efficiency of ordering and provisioning, with capability to fulfill any network need. AireSpring customers will enjoy connectivity with speeds up to 1 Gbps, ideal for quickly moving large volumes of data.

Zayo, the Tier-1 Ethernet Network, is the second most-peered network in North America, enhancing AireSpring’s nationwide Ethernet access connectivity, with more than 23,000 fiber lit buildings, and greatly expanded territory at competitive rates. Zayo’s Tier-1 network, with high-speed Ethernet connections designed for enterprises, plus the ability to reach over 200 direct internet peering points for maximized performance, reduces third-party hand-offs. Zayo is available for a range of AireSpring products, including Managed Connectivity with QoS, SD-WAN, Managed Failover, and Business Internet.

Lightower is a premier provider of all-fiber, high performance Ethernet solutions, especially known for its strength in supporting mission critical applications. The Lightower Network covers 33,000 route miles across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, with connectivity to over 15,000 service locations, delivering customized, reliable connectivity and high-capacity bandwidth where and when it is needed—all on end-to-end fiber optics. The new partnership provides even greater connectivity and faster provisioning times for AireSpring customers.

Instant pricing and availability information on all three new carriers is already available in AireSpring’s QuoteSpring online quoting tool with the following roster of AireSpring products:



Internet (no Cloud or Voice)

Managed Connectivity w/QOS (incl. Internet)

Managed Connectivity w/QOS (no Internet)

SD-WAN (with Cloud/Voice)

SD-WAN (no Cloud or Voice)

Managed Failover – Public

Managed Failover – Managed Connectivity w/QOS

AireSpring’s interconnected carrier and broadband partners now total over 18, with an ever-increasing number of fiber lit buildings, forming part of one nationwide IP network. They join the lineup of carriers used to deliver AireSpring’s signature managed services with one bill, one point of contact and free 24/7 AireNMS network monitoring. Daniel Lonstein, AireSpring COO stated, “These advanced Ethernet carriers offer our customers greater choice than ever and demonstrate AireSpring’s 100% commitment to exclusively serving our channel partners with a growing inventory of fiber lit buildings across the country. We are excited to add these three leading providers and will announce more in the coming weeks.”

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is an award-winning provider of cloud communications and Managed Connectivity solutions, serving thousands of businesses nationwide. AireSpring provides fully managed and connected end-to-end, next-generation solutions for multi-location enterprise customers. Services include SD-WAN, AirePBX™ Cloud Business Phone Systems, AireContact® Cloud Contact Center, SIP Trunking, MPLS, Disaster Recovery, Managed Security, and Business Internet. AireSpring’s solutions are offered through a diversified network of channel partners that includes distributors, master agents, managed service providers (MSPs), and value added resellers (VARs). AireSpring’s services are delivered over its revolutionary nationwide MPLS Mesh network, providing customers a fully integrated, end-to-end solution from a single vendor.

AireSpring has received numerous industry awards for “Next-Gen Solution Provider,” “Top Midmarket Vendor Executive,” “Product of the Year,” “Best Telecom Deal,” “Best in Show,” and “Top Channel Program.” AireSpring is privately held, diversified, debt-free, and renowned in the industry for delivering a broad range of innovative cloud communications and connectivity solutions at competitive rates. To find product information or to become an AireSpring partner or agent, please visit http://www.airespring.com or contact us at 888-389-2899.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14808641.htm