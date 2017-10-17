AMIA Announces 2017 Signature Award and Leadership Award Recipients

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Informatics leaders recognized for accomplishments in practice and research, health policy, nursing informatics, visionary and transformative thought leadership, and significant scholarly contribution.

The American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) is proud to announce this year’s Signature Award and Leadership Award recipients. The leaders will receive their awards at the AMIA 2017 Annual Symposium, taking place Nov. 4 – 8, in Washington, D.C.

The symposium draws 2,500 attendees for an event featuring 600+ papers, panels and posters. The AMIA Signature Awards program provides an opportunity for AMIA members at different stages of their careers to be recognized for significant contributions to the field of informatics.

“It is an honor to recognize these remarkable leaders in informatics,” said AMIA Board Chair and Medical Director of IT Services at the University of Washington’s UW Medicine, Thomas Payne, MD, FACP, FACMI. “We celebrate their exceptional accomplishments and commitment to AMIA’s mission."

AMIA Signature Awards

Donald A.B. Lindberg Award for Innovation in Informatics



Wendy W. Chapman, PhD



Professor, University of Utah

Don Eugene Detmer Award for Health Policy Contribution in Informatics



Susan Hull, MSN, RN-BC, NEA-BC



Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center

Virginia K. Saba Informatics Award



Nicholas Hardiker, RN, PhD



Professor of Nursing Informatics and Associate Head (Research & Innovation), The University of Salford School of Nursing, Midwifery, Social Work & Social Sciences

New Investigator Award



Marina Sirota, PhD



Assistant Professor, University of California San Francisco

AMIA Leadership Awards

Betsy L. Humphreys, MLS



For sustained contributions to the field of biomedical and health informatics and in celebration of her retirement from the National Library of Medicine.

Frank Naeymi-Rad, PhD, MS, MBA



For championing industry engagement and commitment to the health informatics profession.



Howard D. Silverman, MD, MS

For sustained contributions to the field of health informatics and medical education, and a founding member of AMIA’s Community of Clinical Informatics Program Directors.

The awards will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the AMIA Leadership Dinner. Tickets to the dinner are available. Proceeds support the AMIA Leadership and Education Award Donation (LEAD) Fund.

AMIA, the leading professional association for informatics professionals, is the center of action for 5,400 informatics professionals from more than 65 countries. As the voice of the nation’s top biomedical and health informatics professionals, AMIA and its members play a leading role in assessing the effect of health innovations on health policy, and advancing the field of informatics. AMIA actively supports five domains in informatics: translational bioinformatics, clinical research informatics, clinical informatics, consumer health informatics, and public health informatics.

