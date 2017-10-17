Approyo Named Among ‘50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2017’ by The Silicon Review Magazine

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Approyo, a leading enterprise SAP HANA Solutions Provider, today announced that The Silicon Review Magazine has named it among the ‘50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2017’. The publication has selected Approyo based on its customer retention health, open innovation, partnerships/collaborations, financial status, and the ability to overcome uncertainties.

“The Silicon Review 50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2017 program identifies companies which are successful bringing more souvenirs to the IT and Business world than others, and winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by proving itself most admired in terms of service quality, vast customer base, innovation, and market position,” said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as one of the 50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2017,” said Christopher Carter, CEO of Approyo, CEO. “This ranking continues to validate our success in the SAP industry worldwide and our goal to be the most customer-centric SAP HANA business in the world.”

The magazine spotlights companies that provide leading, effective and groundbreaking technologies. For the full article, please visit Silicon Review.

Approyo has been providing solutions powered by SAP HANA®, such as the latest version of SAP S/4HANA®, in the cloud for the last three years. Approyo built an entire platform using the best solutions in the market, helping companies move to SAP HANA quickly and benefit immediately.

Approyo offers products and services that include upgrades, comprehensive remote operations/managed services, consulting, hosting and implementations and cloud services. Approyo differentiates itself by offering scalable managed solutions built on SAP HANA for organizations of all sizes. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and offices in throughout North America, Europe and South America, plus partners around the world, Approyo has the capability to support global organizations and their applications.

