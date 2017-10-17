Arena Americas Launches Well Dressed Tables Brand

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Arena Americas introduces Well Dressed Tables, the table top division of the Arena Americas company, in the Milwaukee and Chicago metropolitan markets.

Arena Americas has launched Well Dressed Tables in the Milwaukee and Chicago metropolitan markets. Well Dressed Tables is the table top division of the Arena Americas company focused exclusively on designing and delivering high-quality special event equipment rentals to complement their existing tent and clearspan structure capabilities.

Each business unit is the industry leader in its unique service area:

Well Dressed Tables



Tables and Chairs

Linens and Specialty Table Coverings

China, Glassware, and Flatware

Kitchen and Catering Equipment

Dance Floors

Meeting and Tradeshow Equipment

Arena Americas



Custom and Standard Clearspan Tent Structures

Frame Tents and Pole Tents

Custom Tent Graphics

Design and Manufacturing

Flooring / Staging

Power / HVAC & Lighting

“Having both Well Dressed Tables and Arena Americas enables our team to deliver the products and services that customers need to make us the go-to event partner, whether it’s for iconic global events or everyday celebrations,” said Paul Bryant, CEO of Arena Americas.

Learn More

The new Well Dressed Tables site has a complete event rental catalog, plus a Look Book, a gallery with inspirational event photos. It's easy to check out inventory – and plan your next event!

Explore Well Dressed Tables

Well Dressed Tables is a strategic business unit of Arena Americas and Arena Americas is an independent operating division of Arena Group. Arena Group provides temporary event services, designing and delivering complete environments for the most prestigious sporting, commercial and cultural occasions around the globe. With over 250 years of experience, Arena has recently worked in partnership with iconic events including the US Open Championship, Super Bowl LI, Summer & Winter Olympics (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016), PGA Championships, Frieze New York and Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The experienced Arena team provides bespoke event solutions which maintain clients’ brand consistency and quality of delivery the world over.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14814423.htm