Baby Bottle Purifier/Filter Invented

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit Safe Baby to companies for their review.

Inventors from Morrow, Ga., have developed the SAFE BABY, a baby bottle with its own purifier/filter. "Our two disabled children inspired us to invent this. It is critical that they consume only purified water. Our invention purifies water poured into bottles so it is safe to drink," said the inventors.

The SAFE BABY eliminates the need to purify or filter water before putting it in the bottle. It ensures that babies are safeguarded from potential contaminants in tap water. This will increase the safety and health benefits for bottle-fed babies. This baby bottle is produced using environmentally-friendly, recyclable materials. Ultimately, this bottle will provide peace of mind to health-conscious parents.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-JAK-652, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

