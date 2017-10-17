Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jaime Schwartz Will Now be Seeing Patients in Dubai

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jaime Schwartz will be at the Silkor Laser and Aesthetics Center in downtown Dubai from November 4th through the 8th, where he will be seeing patients. Dr. Jaime S. Schwartz MD, FACS will be offering advanced breast and body aesthetics and reconstructive surgery including procedures like breast augmentation, breast reduction and lift, tummy tuck, and vaginal rejuvenation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to visit Dubai in November,” Dr. Schwartz said. “Since a lot of patients come from all over the world to visit my practice, it’s great to offer a destination overseas where patients can come see me.”

Dr. Jaime S. Schwartz MD, FACS is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in advanced breast and body aesthetics and reconstructive surgery. He is widely known as a breast expert for fixing some of the most complex breast surgery problems in the industry and is considered the surgeon that other plastic surgeons turn to for education on aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Due to his experience in fixing bad plastic surgery, Dr. Schwartz was one of the featured doctors on the hit TV show Botched.

Dr. Schwartz’s specialized procedures include:



The LipoLift™ procedure (featured on The Doctors TV show) which is a minimally-invasive, nerve and vascular sparing breast lift or breast reduction, that drastically reduces pain, and may even be performed awake!

Liposuction

Abdominoplasty (tummy tuck)

Breast implants

Natural breast and buttock augmentation with fat transfer

Botox and injectable fillers

Blepharoplasty (eyelid lift)

Vaginal rejuvenation

Vaginismus treatment

Renowned for their high quality, personalized plastic surgery and skin care treatments, the Silkor Laser and Aesthetic Center is located in downtown Dubai on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in the Burj Khalifa district, across from the famous Dubai Mall. To book a consultation with Dr. Schwartz while he is in Dubai, please direct all inquiries to Alaa Chawki: achawki(at)silkor(dot)com or call the Silkor office at: 00971501409566.

Dr. Jaime S. Schwartz MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and a diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Schwartz specializes in advanced breast and body aesthetic and reconstructive surgery and is currently the Director of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of The Roxbury Institute in Beverly Hills, CA. To book a consultation with Dr. Schwartz, please contact his office at 424-394-1610 or email Dawn Rappazzo at dawnr(at)theroxburyinstitute(dot)com. For more information, visit the website.

