BigID Launches First GDPR & Privacy Compliance Product For DevOps

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

New Product Extends BigID PII Privacy, Protection & Governance Controls to CI Build Process

BigID Inc., a leader in enterprise data protection and privacy, will launch BigID BigOps, the first data-driven DevOps compliance technology that can monitor changes to personal identifiable information (PII) in continuous integration development environments during the IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk. Conference October 16th – 18th. BigID BigOps enables organizations to detect change to sensitive data across the development lifecycle. For data security, privacy and governance professionals, BigID’s new product ensures continuous-compliance for regulations like GDPR that can span an entire data estate across both run-time and build-time.

“BigID BigOps equips organizations with the tools to identify identity data changes across production and development environment in the data center or cloud using advanced machine learning,” explained Nimrod Vax, Head of Product at BigID. The combination of BigID and BigID BigOps technology will:



Automatically inventory and map user data by data subject, country of residence or application without data duplication or centralization

Enrich data with business context like purpose of use through integrated work-flows

Detect PII databases and applications in near real-time

Seamlessly integrate with continuous integration built frameworks, like Jenkins, to dynamically monitor PII changes across development lifecycle

Provide integrated alerting and remediation work-flows to assure regulatory conformance

“BigID aims to bridge IT and business with technology that can find, analyze and de-risk sensitive data across the modern digital enterprise,” said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. “We were the first to introduce machine learning-based, identity-aware technology for finding, inventorying, and mapping any individual’s data content and context across an enterprise. Now, with the introduction of BigID BigOps, we extend our continuous compliance controls from production environments to agile development environments.”

BigID will demo BigID suite October 16th – 18th in San Diego at the International Association of Privacy Professionals Privacy. Security. Risk. Conference at booth 49 and 50. To schedule a demo outside IAPP Privacy Security Risk Conference go to bigid.com/demo.

About BigID Inc.



BigID is a US – Israeli company that uses advanced machine learning and identity intelligence to help enterprises better protect their customer and client data. Using BigID enterprises can better safeguard and assure the privacy of their most sensitive data reducing breach risk and enabling compliance with emerging data protection regulations like the EU General Data Protection Regulation. Learn more at bigid.com or visit bigid.com/demo to schedule a demo.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14807201.htm