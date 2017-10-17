Buy New, Move-in Now at The Fairways

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Kokes Family Builders offers closeout pricing at its award-winning Ocean County community.

Motivated to move? The Fall season is one of the best times of year to purchase a new home. At The Fairways at Lake Ridge, a private 55+ gated community with 1,100 homes and resort-style amenities in Ocean County, homebuyers will experience quick turnarounds and closeout pricing on already reduced priced homes that are ready for immediate move-in (close within 30 days). With only six homes left, those interested are encouraged to stop in today to take advantage of incentives of up to $42,230. After the closeout incentives, homes are priced from just 299,000.

“The Fairways is currently offering the opportunity of a lifetime as these new homes are priced comparably to resales. We also have the ability to close within 30 days, allowing you to move in quickly and take advantage of year-end tax breaks that can yield great dividends on tax returns,” said Jan Kokes, President of The Kokes Organization. “This is also the perfect time to say goodbye to your aging home and the costly repairs associated with it and choose a maintenance-free lifestyle at The Fairways.”

All six homes are part of the Fairways Masters Collection and are available for a immediate move-in. “As we approach the sellout of our community, we attribute our success thus far to ideal pricing, great location near the Toms River border and quality crafted homes with designer-inspired features and upgrades,” said Kokes.

Prospective homebuyers can choose from the following home designs: The Pinehurst (two homes remain from $299,000), Montauk (three homes remain from $310,000) or Saratoga (one home remains at $360,000). Homes offer 1,578 to 1,846 sq. ft. of living space with two bedrooms and two baths on a single-level. Other highlights include: Open floor plans with an open kitchen and dining space; a kitchen pantry with either an island or breakfast bar; a private master suite with a walk-in closet; a luxurious master bath with walk-in shower and walk-in closets; a flex room that can be used as an office, hobby room or third bedroom; a two-car garage with direct access to a mudroom, and a walk-up attic over the garage for out-of-the-way storage.

Onsite amenities feature a state-of-the-art, 20,000+ sq. ft. clubhouse in a resort-style setting with indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a club-quality fitness center. Residents also have access to shuffleboard, bocce and tennis courts, billiards, cards and crafts rooms, a library, grand ballroom, meeting/event space, and nearly two miles of walking, jogging and biking trails. As an added benefit, residents can also take part in organized day trips, group vacations, over four dozen clubs, organizations and civic and hobby groups.

Featuring a low maintenance lifestyle, The Fairways has contracted crews that take care of all community landscaping and snow removal. “At The Fairways, you can rest easy knowing you will have more time to do what you love all year-round,” said Kokes.

Nestled in Ocean County, The Fairways is in close proximity to Routes 9, 70 and the Garden State Parkway, as well as dozens of historic, cultural and scenic attractions across the tristate region. Homeowners can enjoy the benefits of nearby outdoor recreation at Lake Shenandoah County Park, Cattus Island County Park, and scenic beaches, boardwalks and amusements from Sandy Hook to Cape May. Lifestyle conveniences can be found along Route 9 and at Ocean County Mall, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets and Freehold Raceway Mall.

The Fairways at Lake Ridge is offering brokers three percent commission and a $3,000 bonus per home sold for the remaining six homes.

Kokes Family Builders is a third-generation developer and builder of active adult communities in Central New Jersey. The Fairways at Lake Ridge is located at 1 Fairways Boulevard in Lakewood. To schedule an appointment to learn more about the Masters Collection community at The Fairways, call Kathy Pascocello at Weichert Realty at 732-330-9339 or visit http://www.KokesFamilyBuilders.com.

