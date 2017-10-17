Byron Hill Homebuilders Approaches Closeout of Parkdale at South Brunswick and Villas at Villagio Communities

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Act now to be part of South Brunswick’s most exclusive luxury estate communities.

Developer Byron-Hill homebuilders™ has announced the anticipated closeout of Parkdale at South Brunswick and Villas at Villagio, its luxury estate communities located in South Brunswick. Please join the communities’ closeout celebration on Sunday, October 29th from 12pm to 2pm. RSVP to 732-329-4200 by October 20th.

“Parkdale at South Brunswick and Villas at Villagio have achieved the design and quality standards set by Byron-Hill Homebuilders™,” said Jeri Gaita, Sales Associate for Byron-Hill Homebuilders™. “Anyone interested in becoming part of these two unique and wonderful communities are encouraged to reserve their spot and attend the closeout celebration and tour our fully furnished model on October 29th.

Parkdale at South Brunswick

Parkdale at South Brunswick, an enclave of 16 luxury estate properties on Ridge Road in South Brunswick, NJ, is located within walking distance to the award-winning high school. The community offers spacious, elegant homes, ranging from 5,000 to 7,000 sq. ft. of living space, six bedrooms and four to five baths. Parkdale at South Brunswick has only two home sites remaining for purchase and the model home, the Princeton V, available now.

The Princeton V model home features five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a two-story great room, an eastern facing front door and many upgrades. “This really is a great opportunity for a family with school-aged children to move into a new home and be part of the prestigious South Brunswick School District,” said Gaita. Homes at Parkdale at South Brunswick are priced from $1.1 million.

The Villa Section of Villagio

Only two home sites remain in the Villa section at Villagio located in Monmouth Junction (South Brunswick), offering its two most popular home designs, the Veneto and Siena, and a thoroughly innovative approach to modern living for active adults 55 or better (with or without children over the age of 19*). “This exquisite, Tuscan-inspired village re-imagines and re-interprets the attractions of neighborhoods,” said Gaita. Homes in the Villa section at Villagio also highlight optional elevators and full basements and are priced from the $500s with discounts over $64,000+.

Residents at Villagio will enjoy an array of onsite amenities including Club Verona, a clubhouse that offers a full range of fitness facilities and gathering places while complementing the authentic continental flavor of the community’s homes and landscape. Additional amenities include: A swimming pool, tennis courts, amphitheater, bocce court, jogging trail, piazza, bicycle path, putting green and chess plaza.

*Residence at Villagio requires one family member to be 55 or more while all others be 19 and older.

Location

Situated just off Ridge Road in South Brunswick, Parkdale and Villagio are just steps away from South Brunswick’s nationally acclaimed high school, which is a recipient of the Blue-Ribbon Award and was named “Star School” from the United States Department of Education with rankings in the State’s public school system. The communities are also just six miles from Princeton University and a 20-minute drive to Rutgers University.

Parkdale at South Brunswick and Villagio are easily accessible from Route 1, Route 522, the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 130. The communities are approximately eight minutes from Princeton, nearby major shopping centers, and prestigious medical facilities like Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center. Train service is also available to New York and Philadelphia from nearby Princeton or Monmouth Junction.

To learn more about Parkdale at South Brunswick or Villas at Villagio, please call 732-329-4200, or visit http://www.ParkdaleSouthBrunswick.com. The Sales Office is located at 770 Ridge Road in Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/byronhill/southbrunswick/prweb14801187.htm