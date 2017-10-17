Canopy Partners Hosts Fourth Annual Imaging Summit

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Premier Educational and Networking Conference for Senior Radiology Executives.

Canopy Partners, a North Carolina based healthcare technology company, hosted its fourth annual Imaging Summit on Thursday and Friday, September 21st and 22nd, 2017 at the Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, North Carolina. The venue is North Carolina's only Forbes Five Star and AAA Diamond Resort.

Radiology and Imaging executives from across the country were invited to this one-of-a-kind industry event. The theme for the 2017 Canopy Summit was “Transformation.” The educational sessions focused on how to position an imaging business for future survival, growth and success in a rapidly evolving healthcare market. The event featured an all-star lineup of industry experts and thought leaders.

The Canopy Summit has grown every year since its inception in 2013.This year, the conference attendees included 133 imaging executives representing 72 organizations from 24 states and two countries. The demographic breakdown of attendees was 63% private practice radiology, 16% outpatient imaging centers, 5% health system based imaging and 16% other.

Keynote speakers included:



Lea Hamlin, Senior Consultant, The Advisory Board Company

Worth Saunders, CEO, Canopy Partners

Chris Wood, CEO, Clario

Robert Still, Executive Director, Radiology Business Management Association

Dr. Jay Watts & Dr. Dan Entrikin, Greensboro Radiology

Heather Kawamoto, VP Product Management, Recondo Technology

Robert White, COO, Greensboro Imaging

The event also featured a series of Imaging Innovation Labs that focused on topics including:

Imaging business valuation

Artificial Intelligence

Growth and business development strategies

Merger and acquisition options

The pros and cons of remaining independent vs selling

MACRA and MIPS reimbursement strategies

Strategies for sharpening your competitive edge

Unified radiology IT platforms

Clinical Decision Support

Here’s what a few of the conference attendees had to say:

"Should not miss it. Educational sessions spot-on and networking opportunities abound."



Dr. Brad Miller, Radiology Associates of Northern Kentucky

“Fantastic event. Really enjoyed being there and it was first class all the way.”



Jason Wickes, General Manager, ProScan Imaging

"Excellent discussion of many current business climates in health care. Great networking opportunities."



Dr. John Bools, Cawtaba Radiological Associates

To learn more about the Canopy Summit or get on the invitation list for next year’s event, please visit the Canopy Partners 2017 Imaging Summit information page, or contact Event Coordinator Mallory Mast at 336-235-2257.

About Canopy Partners



Canopy Partners is a privately held healthcare technology company that specializes in medical billing, business analytics, information technology, and management consulting services. Our passion is elevating the role of medical imaging in the healthcare value chain. We create flexible, customer-driven business solutions that improve our client’s productivity, profitability, and patient care. The company was recently named to the 2016 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing private companies.

To learn more, please visit http://www.canopy-partners.com





