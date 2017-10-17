CareOne’s Elizabeth Straus Named a Top Leading Women in Business

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Elizabeth Straus is named a Top 25 Leading Women Intrapreneur on the heels of CareOne’s hurricane star-studded relief benefit

CareOne, a premier family-owned healthcare company with more than 30 facilities throughout New Jersey, announces that its Executive Vice President, Elizabeth Straus, has been named a Top Leading Woman Intrapreneur and Corporate Leader in the state of New Jersey. The award was granted at the LWE gala on October 16, 2017 at Liberty House in Jersey City.

“Elizabeth Straus is a multi-faceted leader who has such a strong passion for improving senior care. She showcases what a driven, motivated, progressive role model looks like,” says LWE founder, Linda Wellbrock.

For the past 9 years, Elizabeth Straus has overseen operations for her family’s senior care company, CareOne. In her role, Straus has transformed the 15-year-old company into multi-faceted provider of healthcare which spans the senior care continuum. Further, Straus has developed a model that is centered on providing exceptional care in exceptional settings. She has overseen over $30 million in new facility construction and is responsible for a workforce exceeding 10,000 employees throughout all of CareOne’s business. Under her leadership, CareOne has attained the highest ratings (5 Stars) in New Jersey from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, spearheaded dynamic clinical programs, and lead philanthropic efforts throughout her company which has produced over $10 million raised by CareOne for charitable causes.

Elizabeth Straus and Daniel E. Straus, owner and operator of CareOne, have teamed up for their latest philanthropic effort, the highly-anticipated Starry Night Masquerade. The event is taking place on October 19th from 7-11pm at Skylight Clarkson North in New York City, and will feature celebrity guests and special performances by Pitbull and JoJo. Uniting to challenge themselves and partners to raise millions of dollars to rebuild the star of Puerto Rico, 100% of the ticket and sponsorship proceeds will be made immediately available through the family's Gwendolyn and Joseph Straus Charitable Fund for Puerto Rico relief efforts.

“It’s a real honor to be recognized with such incredible women here tonight. I am taken aback by the women who are also receiving the award tonight,” said Executive Vice President of CareOne Elizabeth Straus. Ms. Staus went on to say “My father Daniel Straus, who is my mentor and teacher has instilled in me that if you know something is right, don’t be afraid to change it.”

About CareOne



With services that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 30 centers in New Jersey, CareOne’s outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter,@careonemgt on Instagram, and CareOne Management, LLC on Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information about CareOne, please visit http://www.care-one.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14815465.htm