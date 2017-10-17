Casey’s General Stores Raises $1.35 Million to Help Send Kids with Muscular Dystrophy to MDA Summer Camp

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Funds raised through 2017 pinup campaign help Casey’s reach $9 million mark in total funds raised for MDA families over decade-long partnership

Casey’s General Stores and its customers in 15 states joined together this August to raise $1.35 million during the Muscular Dystrophy Association's Summer Camp pinup program to help kids fighting muscular dystrophy and related life-threatening diseases experience a week of fun and friendship at MDA Summer Camp — all at no cost to their families.

“During the last 11 years, Casey’s employees and customers have devoted time to raise vital funds for individuals living with muscle-debilitating diseases in our communities,” said Casey’s General Stores President and CEO Terry Handley. “We’re honored to put our collective strength behind sending some amazing kids to MDA Summer Camp where they will have a chance to discover new interests and independence in an environment without limits."

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, Casey’s General Stores and its associates sold pinups for $1 and $5 contributions to MDA, with the goal of helping send more local kids to MDA Summer Camp through their local office locations. This year’s pinups also included a “buy two, get one free” coupon for 7UP products.

Funds raised during the summer camp pinup program help support MDA’s efforts to make each camp fully-accessible and medically-safe for its campers. They also help provide meals and snacks for each child, 24-hour medical staff on site, lodging for the full week and offer customized activities, such as swimming, horseback riding, zip-lining, adaptive sports and more, so every child can fully participate and truly live unlimited.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Casey’s General Stores employees and customers who opened their hearts to help individuals with muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger,” said MDA National Director of Retail Partnerships Sabrina Hughes. “Because of this year’s pinup donations, we will be able to help give local kids the invaluable, life-changing experience of attending MDA Summer Camp where they will have the chance to gain important life skills to help them face daily challenges that having a muscle-debilitating disease can often bring.”

Casey’s General Stores has raised more than $9 million since 2006 in support of MDA’s shared mission to find treatments and cures for people whose abilities to move have been compromised by neuromuscular disease — including everyday abilities like walking, running, hugging, talking and even breathing.

In addition to summer camp pinup sales, Casey’s contributions from year-round local events help support MDA families, including the Casey’s General Stores MDA Muscle Team Dinner & Auction on November 16, 2017. Casey’s employees are also involved in providing activities and volunteering at MDA Summer Camps across the Midwest.

About MDA



MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America. Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.

