CBS ArcSafe® SecureConnect™ Remote Operator for CENTERLINE® 2100 Motor Control Centers Wins Electrical Safety Product of the Year Award

The CBS ArcSafe® SecureConnect™ Remote Operator for Allen-Bradley® CENTERLINE® 2100 Motor Control Centers (MCCs) remote racking system has won Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) magazine’s 2017 New Product of the Year Award in the Electrical Safety category. This honor is CBS ArcSafe’s eighth New Product of the Year Award for innovative safety products that protect electricians and maintenance personnel from arc-flash danger.

Designed in cooperation with Rockwell Automation, the 13-lb. SecureConnect Remote Operator allows technicians to remotely disconnect an individual plug-in SecureConnect unit from the CENTERLINE® 2100 MCC vertical power bus while the enclosure door is closed and while standing up to 300 feet away. Prior to the introduction of the SecureConnect Remote Operator unit, technicians manually operated the SecureConnect while standing in front of an MCC. While the enclosure door provides some protection, however, distance is safety when it comes to avoiding arc-flash injuries. The new SecureConnect Remote Operator allows the technician to operate the CBS ArcSafe SecureConnect Remote Operator optional safety system from up to 50 feet via wired tether or up to 300 feet using CBS ArcSafe’s wireless pendant.

The SecureConnect Remote Operator system is compatible with Allen-Bradley CENTERLINE® 2100 MCCs with the SecureConnect option. The SecureConnect Remote Operator system’s input voltage is rated at 120–240 V AC/50–60 Hz.

“CBS ArcSafe is thrilled to be recognized by OH&S and its panel of dedicated safety professionals for our commitment to developing electrical safety solutions that protect our customers’ workers,” says Ashley McWhorter, president of CBS ArcSafe, Inc. “This award instills confidence in the CBS ArcSafe team as we find new ways to keep technicians safe from arc-flash hazards.”

Installation and operation of the SecureConnect Remote Operator system is quick, simple, and does not require any modifications to the existing electrical equipment. This new remote operator is the latest addition to CBS ArcSafe’s line of remote racking and switching solutions for circuit breakers, switchgear, and motor controls, which includes the RRS-2 BE universal remote racking system designed specifically for motor control applications.

About CBS ArcSafe®



CBS ArcSafe, Inc., offers the electrical industry’s largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear that do not require modification to existing equipment for operation. All our equipment is manufactured in the United States at our Denton, Texas, manufacturing facility. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and is happy to develop custom remote racking and switching solutions for customers. Learn more at CBSArcSafe.com, or call toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.

Allen-Bradley, CENTERLINE and SecureConnect™ are trademarks of Rockwell Automation.

CBS ArcSafe® is a proud member of the Rockwell Automation Partner Network Encompass Program.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14808156.htm