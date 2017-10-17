Compliance Announces Submission of eDiscovery Managed Services Platform to the Relativity Innovation Awards at Relativity Fest

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Annual competition honors organizations building outstanding applications and integrations on top of Relativity and extending the platform to address practice management needs

Compliance Discovery Solutions, an integrated eDiscovery services and managed review provider, today announced its submission of the Compliance Innovation (CI) Processing Application, aka “Drag and Drop”, to the Relativity Innovation Awards at Relativity Fest.

With this application, the Compliance team set out to tackle the complexities and challenges of securely transferring data to a service provider, effectively tracking each transfer and its import into a processing engine and Review tool.

The CI Processing Application was released in June. The product is a simple and fully integrated drag & drop processing tool that takes data from transfer to publish in one simple step. The Drag & Drop processing system standardizes evidence storage procedures and metadata preservation while transferring and processing data simultaneously.

“Compliance continues to bring groundbreaking innovations to the industry. The advancements of the Drag and Drop functionality has transformed a manual, multi-platform process into a simple, single system process,” said Marc Zamsky, Compliance’s COO. “We currently have most of our clients saving time and money by utilizing this new feature. They value the ease and standardization we continue to deliver.”

Relativity will recognize finalists and announce winners during a special ceremony at Relativity Fest, the annual e-discovery conference that will be held October 22-25 in Chicago. This year, Relativity Fest brings nearly 2,000 attendees from around the world together for a three-day event featuring engaging panel discussions, hands-on labs, breakout sessions, and insights from both Relativity team members and end users.

The Relativity Innovation Awards is an annual competition celebrating organizations that use Relativity in creative ways, solving difficult or unique challenges within and outside of e-discovery. Judges selected solutions that use various application integration points to display an extensive use of Relativity’s APIs to streamline processes, solve complex workflow needs, and create an altogether new solution that positively impacts business strategy. The Relativity community also has a chance to vote for their favorite finalists’ innovation for the Community Choice Solution.

Compliance offers comprehensive solutions in three primary areas across the eDiscovery spectrum, including Managed Document Review Services, eDiscovery Technology and Project Management and Discovery-as-a-Service (DaaS). Compliance eDiscovery features, include a client portal giving insight into infrastructure, storage, utilization, and custom metrics. Compliance is the first to offer a Pay-as-you-Go pricing model that provides clients with nearly the same virtual private Relativity environment as a subscription DaaS platform, but without any contracts, minimums or long-term commitments. Compliance Discovery Solutions incorporate many additional exclusive functionalities, such as automated native excel redactions, media transcription and searching, as well as a client facing archive and restore tool to better manage active and archived files.

Compliance Discovery Solutions is a state-of-the-art integrated eDiscovery services and managed review provider. Through a combination of cutting edge technology, secure SSAE 16 SOC certified data centers and a national footprint of document review space, Compliance helps AmLaw 100 and Fortune 1000 clients manage critical and complex legal matters. Compliance is a System One division.

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. This e-discovery platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world – in the cloud, on-premises, or both – to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 160,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 199 of the Am Law 200. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years.

