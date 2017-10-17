Earth Friendly Products Celebrates Passage of California’s Historic Ingredient Transparency Legislation

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Senate Bill 258 is the first law in the U.S. to require disclosure of cleaning product ingredients directly on labels and online

Earth Friendly Products®, the maker of ECOS™ environmentally friendly cleaning products, joined consumers across California as they celebrated the passage of the Cleaning Product Right to Know Act of 2017. The historic bill, which Governor Jerry Brown signed into law on Sunday, requires the disclosure of ingredients used in household and institutional cleaning products.

California Senate Bill SB 258, authored by Senator Ricardo Lara, will be the first law in the U.S. to require disclosure of ingredients directly on labels and online. The Cleaning Product Right to Know Act will provide millions of consumers and workers in California with the information they need to protect their health.

“Yesterday was truly a remarkable day, and we are so proud to be a part of the coalition of businesses, health advocates and workers’ groups that came together to support this important legislation,” said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, president and CEO of Earth Friendly Products.

Earth Friendly Products has been a pioneer in safer cleaning products and ingredient transparency. Founded in 1967, the California-based company manufactures ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly cleaning products. Earth Friendly Products has disclosed its ingredients on its packaging and website for close to a decade.

“Responsible companies like Earth Friendly Products have proven for years that being transparent with consumers is good business,” said David Levine, CEO and co-founder of the American Sustainable Business Council. “It’s encouraging that the California Governor and the Legislature have acknowledged that fact and worked with companies – big and small – along with NGO partners to reach a fair compromise on this legislation. This bill creates a model for the nation for transparency in cleaning product labeling.”

“Everyone has a right to know what’s in the products they bring into their home,” said Vlahakis-Hanks. “Many of the chemicals in traditional cleaning products have been definitively linked to asthma, allergies, cancer and other serious health effects. Shoppers and workers in California will now have the information they need to protect their health.”

Unlike retail cosmetics or packaged food, no federal requirements exist for disclosing ingredients in cleaning products, which means this law will set the standard for cleaning product ingredient disclosure, not just in California but across the nation.

The Cleaning Product Right to Know Act will require online listing of all intentionally added ingredients by January 1, 2020, and on-package disclosure by January 1, 2021, to give manufacturers time to reformulate their products and remove harmful chemicals. In addition, the label must indicate the presence of allergens in the product.

With a longstanding commitment to using sustainable ingredients that are safer for people, pets and the planet, Earth Friendly Products has made sustainability and ingredient transparency it’s top priority. “It’s our hope that this is the beginning of a nationwide effort to arm consumers and workers with the knowledge they need to help them protect themselves and their families.”

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS



Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets, and the planet. ECOS™ plant-powered cleaners are made in the U.S. using thoughtfully sourced global ingredients. Made without dyes, parabens, phosphates or phthalates, ECOS™ cleaners are pH balanced, readily biodegradable, and never tested on animals. Earth Friendly Products is a leader in sustainable manufacturing with carbon neutral, water neutral, and Zero Waste Platinum certified facilities that save over 53 million pounds of carbon dioxide annually and divert over 95% of all their waste from landfills. The company has received many awards for its innovations in safer green chemistry and is a two-time winner of the U.S. EPA’s coveted Safer Choice Partner of the Year. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS™ for Pets!, and ECOS™ Pro products are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries, and online at http://www.ecos.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14811379.htm