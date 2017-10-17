Eli Daniel, Former Bridj and Spotify Executive, Joins Artificial Intelligence Firm WEVO as Chief Technology Officer

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Daniel To Scale AI Platform, Develop More Robust Predictions of Human Behavior Online

WEVO, a digital marketing and artificial intelligence startup, is pleased to announce the recent hire of Eli Daniel, who will join the WEVO team as Chief Technology Officer. Daniel previously served as a technology executive with Spotify, which he joined through the acquisition of The Echo Nest. As WEVO CTO, Daniel will lead the technology team in developing world-class marketing technology that leverages artificial intelligence and crowdsourcing to predict website conversion.

A veteran of almost 20 years in the Boston-area startup scene, Daniel also served as CTO of Bridj, and held a technology leadership position at Endeca, acquired by Oracle.

“I’ve been interested in the combination of AI and human behavior for a long time. Especially finding ways to use the power of machines to amplify what humans are great at, and produce insights at a scale way beyond what any individual would be capable of,” says Daniel. “I’m thrilled to have joined the remarkable team here at WEVO to bring those approaches to bear on a mission of understanding and improving digital conversion.”

At The Echo Nest, Daniel led efforts to personalize music recommendations at scale, bringing together acoustic analysis of audio with cultural understanding of the ways humans engage with music. This work laid the foundation for many of the Spotify features today, and was accomplished with an approach similar to what Daniel will be leading at WEVO. By understanding the factors that affect that way people engage with web pages, WEVO is able to automatically analyze designs and generate insights and recommendations about how to improve.

“Eli’s experiences in creating advanced models to understand human behavior online, as well as his collaborative approach to managing high growth startup teams make him an outstanding fit for WEVO,” says Nitzan Shaer, CEO and Co-Founder of WEVO. “He has proven throughout his career a unique ability to both solve deep technological challenges and maintain keen focus on the customer’s needs. We’re very excited to have him join the team.”

WEVO recently launched a new platform for digital marketers to test and improve website conversion before going live. The platform predicts conversion testing outcomes, provides audience insight, and helps marketers build a more effective website. WEVO makes this possible prior to developing the site pages or launching A/B tests, which are typically required to test website effectiveness and can waste resources and time.

Key benefits of the WEVO platform include the ability for digital marketers to:



Predict conversion outcomes based on webpage design alone.

Gain insight from the target audience.

Benchmark and learn from competitors.

Understand why visitors aren’t converting.

Get impactful design direction.

WEVO was co-founded in 2016 by Shaer, former Skype executive, and Janet Muto, former CMO of Constant Contact. The client roster is growing rapidly and includes multiple Fortune 500 firms.

About WEVO:



WEVO enables digital marketers to test and improve website conversion before going live. It is a platform that leverages artificial intelligence and crowdsourcing technology to predict relative conversion, identify why consumers aren’t converting, and inform a better website. WEVO's award winning platform has been used by leading Fortune 500 firms and has delivered more than 2x increases in conversion. The WEVO team is based in Boston and is passionate about AI, the future of marketing, and helping people communicate better. For more information, visit https://www.wevoconversion.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14809232.htm