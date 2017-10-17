Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Ellation Selects Mediamorph to Maximize Content Intelligence and Streamline Financial Processing

Ellation, Inc., a transformative media company and home of industry-leading platforms Crunchyroll and VRV, has selected Mediamorph’s award-winning platform to improve management, visibility and control of its¬ vast catalog of content rights and associated contracts. With 25,000+ titles across Crunchyroll and VRV, Ellation creates content experiences for more than 20 million registered users and over one million paid subscribers across both brands.

“As we continue to grow, it is critical for us to scale successfully and better manage the complex nature of our contracts and title rights,” said Susanna Hofmann, Ellation CFO. “Mediamorph will both improve the visibility into our library of content to take full advantage of its value, and more effectively aid the automation of our financial processing.”

With majority investment from Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Group, Ellation operates at the intersection of technology and media to redefine the next wave of media interaction and consumption – breaking down barriers to content for fans around the world. Ellation’s growth has led to a rise in complex content acquisition and licensing deals, many of which involve hundreds of titles, sophisticated multicurrency financial obligations, rights for each title, windowing information, and date triggers for titles and contracts.

Using Mediamorph’s enterprise software and data services, Ellation’s business affairs, finance and content operations teams will save both time and effort by no longer needing to dig through long form contracts to find information. The platform will provide a centralized system of record, allowing for quick access, search, and management of critical data, across all agreements.

“We are thrilled to support Ellation’s growth and goal of maximizing content value,” said Rob Gardos, Mediamorph CEO. “Our passion is helping customers thrive in today’s increasingly complex digital Media & Entertainment ecosystem.”

About Mediamorph



Mediamorph services the global Media & Entertainment industry by enabling its customers to get the most value from their content. Mediamorph’s cloud-based software helps its customers manage their content contracts, rights, financials and supply chain to optimize content usage, maximize content revenues and control content costs. For more information, please visit http://www.mediamorph.com.

About Ellation



Ellation, Inc. is a transformative entertainment company that brings great streaming content to passionate audiences on platforms that matter. With majority investment from Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Group, Ellation operates at the intersection of technology and media to redefine the next wave of media interaction and consumption – breaking down barriers to content for fans around the world. As the home of industry-leading platforms Crunchyroll and VRV, Ellation develops the product, design, engineering, marketing and content that brings our communities together. Ellation has offices in San Francisco, Tokyo, and Moldova. For more information, please visit http://www.ellation.com





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14808779.htm