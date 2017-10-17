Evil Dead 2 Comic Book Omnibus and Art Book Launching on Kickstarter

Celebrate 30 Years of Evil Dead with Massive Oversized Tomes

Bellingham, WA (PRUnderground) October 17th, 2017

On October 19th, Space Goat Productions will launch a Kickstarter campaign to fund a set of deluxe, oversized Evil Dead 2 hardcover books. Included in the set is The Art of Evil Dead 2: Comic Books and Board Games as well as The Evil Dead 2 Omnibus. Both will be housed in a slipcase styled after the iconic Necronomicon Ex-Mortis from the cult classic film.

“These 8 x 12 hardcover tomes are a must have for hardcore Evil Dead fans,” said Space Goat Publisher Shon Bury. “The Necronomicon slipcase that houses both books is just an excessive amount of icing–and a perfect way to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of their favorite film.”

Art of Evil Dead 2: Comic Books and Board Games book provides backers with the chance to see behind-the-scenes character designs, concept artwork, penciled pages, layouts, and drawings. All of the assets are fully licensed and certified 100% groovy!

The Evil Dead 2: Omnibus Vol. 1 collects: Beyond Dead by Dawn, Cradle of the Damned, Dark Ones Rising, and Tales of the Ex-Mortis in one massive 300-page Necronomicon-sized tome.

The books are ready to send to the printer. The crowdfunding campaign is to raise funds for manufacturing. There are a variety of stretch goals to upgrade the production of the books available to backers–as well as high-end product from other Evil Dead licensees. Retailers will also be able to back the campaign at an exclusive retailer tier with free shipping. You can get notified of the campaign as soon as it launches at: http://www.spacegoatpublishing.com/evildead2/

MORE ABOUT SPACE GOAT PRODUCTIONS:

Created in 2006, Space Goat Productions has 150 years of combined experience producing comic books, tabletop games, video games, commercial art, and concept design. They have worked on global brands and produced commercial art with Blizzard Entertainment, Riot Games, Marvel Comics, DC Entertainment, Disney Interactive, Nike, Universal City, Penguin, Capstone, Scholastic, and more. Space Goat is the publisher of the Evil Dead 2 and The Howling comic books along with their line of Backpack Editions, graphic novels designed to fit in the backpacks of a diverse readership. Their new tabletop game division, Space Goat Play, launched with the Evil Dead 2, Terminator, and The Howling board games to critical acclaim. For more information please visit www.spacegoatpublishing.com, www.merchgoat.com, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/spacegoatpublishing

MORE ABOUT CREATIVE LICENSING:

Located in Los Angeles CA, Creative Licensing is a full service independent merchandise licensing agency that specializes in long-term brand development. Founded in 1982, Creative Licensing currently represents a large catalogue of classic films and properties. http://www.creativelicensingcorporation.com/

MORE ABOUT STUDIOCANAL:

STUDIOCANAL is a subsidiary of the CANAL+ Group. It is one of Europe’s leading companies in the market for co-production, acquisition, distribution and sale of international feature films. STUDIOCANAL is the only studio operating simultaneously in three main territories across Europe: France, the United Kingdom and Germany. The company distributes a total of more than 50 films a year throughout Europe. Additionally, STUDIOCANAL owns one of the most important libraries in the world, with more than 5,000 international titles.

EVIL DEAD 2: DEAD BY DAWN™ is a trademark of StudioCanal S.A.S. All Rights Reserved. © 2016 StudioCanal S.A.S. ® All Rights Reserved.

About Space Goat Productions

