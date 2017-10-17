Fonolo Attends the GTACC 2017 Conference Celebrating Canada’s 150th Anniversary this Fall

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Fonolo, the leader in cloud-based call-back solutions for the contact center, today announced that it will be attending the Greater Toronto Area Contact Centre Association (GTACC) annual conference on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 at Pearson Convention Centre in Brampton, Ontario.

This year, GTACC will bring together call center professionals from across the country for a day of fantastic keynote presentations, interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities. In celebration with Canada’s 150th anniversary, the event will include three keynote sessions from world-renowned motivator and communicator, Mike Lipkin, three-time Olympic gold medalist, Marnie McBean, and Contact Center Practice Leader for J.D. Power, Mark Miller.

“Year over year, the Canadian call center community continues to show tremendous growth,” said Shai Berger, CEO, Fonolo. “GTACC shines a light on the achievements being made in this space, while recognizing the challenges faced by the industry. The GTACC event is a place for leaders to find encouragement and support that breeds contact center success.”

“We are excited to have Fonolo sponsor this year’s event,” said Sangeeta Bhatnagar, Chair of the Greater Toronto Area Contact Centre Association. “Fonolo’s call-back solutions have contributed significantly to the changes we’ve seen in the call center industry over the years, and this positive transformation will be an important theme at GTACC this year.”

Conference attendees will have an opportunity to meet with Fonolo in the exhibit hall and learn how the company’s cloud-based call-back solutions can help to lower abandon rates, smooth out volume spikes, and improve the customer experience.

About Fonolo

Fonolo, the leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, has revolutionized the way contact centers interact with customers through web, mobile, and voice. The company’s patented call-back technology empowers customers with an innovative alternative to waiting on hold. Fonolo’s award-winning solutions are trusted by a growing list of call centers who aim to enhance the customer experience. From Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, Fonolo is valued by customers for its scalability, expertise, and proven ROI.

About GTACC

Founded in 2002 as a think tank, GTACC has evolved into a leading non-profit organization for call center related topics and best practices. The organization hosts regular events that bring together influencers and answers common challenges in the marketplace, keeping its membership on the leading edge of industry issues and initiatives. GTACC supports members coast to coast, recognizing the strength of the contact center industry across Canada. Sessions are typically held in the Greater Toronto Area including Brampton and Mississauga. To learn more about GTACC events please visit, gtacc.ca.

