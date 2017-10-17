Gabriel Marketing Group Named a DC Inno 2017 “50 on Fire” Winner for Marketing and Advertising

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Leading technology PR and integrated marketing agency recognized by DC Inno for its growth, expanding client roster and quality of work in the competitive technology marketing agency space

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry’s leading technology marketing and public relations agency for disruptive high-growth companies, today announced DC Inno named it a 2017 “50 on Fire” winner in the marketing and advertising category. The annual “50 on Fire” awards identify the hottest companies, organizations and people across a variety of categories, all operating within and around the innovation economy across the nation in the USA’s biggest metropolitan markets. By continually exceeding expectations in its forward-thinking public relations, digital marketing, content planning and creation approach, GMG secured its position as one of the most innovative companies in the Washington, D.C. region.

Since its founding in 2011, GMG quickly became noticed in the crowded and competitive landscape of technology-focused PR and marketing agencies. Over the last three years, GMG broke out to lead the pack, experiencing a 65 percent CAGR while doubling employees, tripling the number of clients, expanding its European footprint and aggressively growing its in-house creative, digital and inbound marketing team. As a testament to the company’s impactful and award-winning work with several growth-oriented companies, 13 of its clients have successfully exited through profitable acquisitions since 2014.

“2017 has been an exceptional year of growth and maturation for GMG as we earned both national and global recognition for our hard work and dedication to our clients,” said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of Gabriel Marketing Group. “We are grateful for an impressive list of innovative clients and an exceptional team of rock stars, and look forward to continued success and new milestones in 2018.”

In 2017, GMG earned its place as a HubSpot “Gold Certified Agency Partner” and was named a “Best Place to Work” by the Washington Business Journal and “U.S. Boutique Communications Firm of the Year, Technology” by ACQ5 magazine. In addition, the company was selected as a finalist in the “PR Agency of the Year” category for the 2017 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards by Business Intelligence Group. Nurik also won an ACQ5 award for “U.S. Gamechanger of the Year.” Rounding out a year of transitional milestones, GMG also recently appointed an advisory board comprised of industry veterans and thought leaders.

DC Inno’s annual “50 on Fire” celebration is a premier event in Washington D.C., highlighting the successes of D.C.’s biggest game changers, from established leaders to up-and-comers in 10 categories: community, design, education, government & advocacy, healthcare & medicine, investment, lifestyle, marketing & advertising, technology and Inno picks. The 50 winners will be celebrated at the annual “50 on Fire” event on November 1 at the National Union Building.

For more information about this year’s “50 on Fire” event, visit: https://www.americaninno.com/dc/50-on-fire/introducing-the-2017-50-on-fire-winners/.

About Gabriel Marketing Group



Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is a boutique marketing and integrated branding and public relations firm that caters exclusively to high-growth technology companies looking to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations, branding and communications programs. GMG offers a variety of marketing services designed to drive market and brand awareness, impact product adoption and revenue generation immediately, including market strategy consulting, brand development and definition, demand generation including inbound marketing planning and execution, content marketing, public relations, analyst relations, social media strategy and comprehensive digital services such as SEO, digital advertising and web strategy and development. GMG also produces award-winning brands and elements including animations, videos, advertisements and rich text media for its clients. A HubSpot Gold Certified Agency Partner, GMG is a proud member of the Eurocom Worldwide Global PR Network. To learn more about GMG and its services, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/ or follow on Twitter @GabrielMrktg.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14814120.htm