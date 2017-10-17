GardenSpace, a Smart Garden Robot that Waters, Monitors, and Protects Plants, Launches on Kickstarter

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

All-in-one system brings agricultural technology to urban growing

Today GardenSpace launched a Kickstarter campaign for a smart garden system that takes the guesswork out of at-home food growing, using a camera sensor to monitor plant health, automatically water, and deter pests. The complete system is available for the early bird price of $199 (retail: $399).

Created by graduates of the HAX accelerator, GardenSpace’s four co-founders have combined their business and technology expertise with a passion for sustainable living. Their simple and convenient visual garden sensor system has been designed to bring the best of agricultural tech to the backyard of any urban grower.

“GardenSpace is for any gardener, no matter their level of experience or expertise. Our system lets you control your garden with the touch of a button,” said CEO and co-founder James Deaner. “We were driven to create something that makes growing food at home easy and adds to the availability of local, sustainable food sources.”

The GardenSpace camera sensor monitors health by determining how chlorophyll level, plant growth, and plant temperature change over time, and then sends precise information to the gardener via an accompanying app. It also measures plant water stress, and automatically waters as needed. The visual sensor detects movement made by animal plants and sprays the culprit, deterring it from your plants. The app lets users not only monitor and maintain the garden, but also send the information on when to plant new veggies, and harvest growing ones.

A single GardenSpace camera allows a gardener to grow up to 100 square feet of crops, enough space to grow $700 worth of produce every year. The system is easy-to-use and requires a simple set-up. Users just need to connect GardenSpace to the internet, place it at the edge of the garden, and attach a garden hose. From there, it's all set.

“Many other systems use probe sensors, which don’t offer the same level of accuracy as our visual sensor does. We’re taking technology proven to be effective in agricultural industries and applying it to urban gardening,” said co-founder and CTO Tom Watkins. “We’re really excited to bring our smart garden system to the world, and hope consumers are as passionate about it as we are.”

GardenSpace’s campaign will run from October 17 to December 2, 2017, with an estimated delivery date of October 2018. For more information on the pledge levels, visit the Kickstarter Page.

