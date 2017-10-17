Goliath Technologies Announces New Application Availability Monitoring Software

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Goliath Technologies’ new Application Availability Monitor is an early warning system for IT professionals everywhere that anticipates end user experience issues and prevents downtime due to application access and performance issues.

Goliath Technologies is proud to announce the release of their Application Availability Monitor; this progressive technology will generate application/desktop availability and failure alerts, identify the root cause of issues encountered, and troubleshoot and resolve these issues prior to end users being impacted. What’s unique is that it actually attempts to logon exactly as an end user would – manually going click by click to provide authentically verifiable accounts of logon success or failure.

The Goliath Application Availability Monitor has been verified as Citrix Ready to support Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, but also supports VMware Horizon View or Microsoft RDS. The software facilitates continuous and real-time monitoring of the entire delivery infrastructure, including Citrix NetScaler.

“We are pleased to have Goliath Technologies join us in the Citrix Ready program,” said John Panagulias, Director, Citrix Ready. “Citrix Ready makes it easier for customers to select the most suitable virtualization infrastructure products for their specific needs. By taking part in our program, Goliath Technologies has enabled its customers to obtain the highest quality user experience available today, and the simplest means for making an informed product purchasing selection.”

Regardless of where your applications or users are located, the new technology or “Goliath User” can be deployed to preemptively confirm applications are available and performing before end users are impacted. The key is the “Goliath User”, which automates launching real sessions. Then, the Goliath Application Availability Monitor provides visibility into all applications or desktops being launched and whether they are succeeding, failing, or slow. Then it goes a step further by taking a snapshot of the success or failure of each stage so the administrator has objective evidence of whether the launch was successful or failed. For example, documentation that an issue was a client-side error.

"Monroe Clinic uses Goliath to monitor the availability of Epic for our end users”, said Carrie Blum, Chief Information Officer at Monroe Clinic. “The fact that these two vendors are working together helps ensure access for our physicians and healthcare professionals."

Going beyond the traditional functionality of logon simulation, Goliath’s Application Availability Monitor sets itself apart with detailed screenshotting, flexible scheduling, preemptive alerting, seamless remediation actions, an unmatched ease of use, and an integration with a Performance Monitoring solution – all of which are at the fingertips of the IT administrator.

About Goliath Technologies

Goliath Technologies provides proactive IT operations software to address the challenges associated with managing a hybrid IT infrastructure. Organizations of all sizes are moving to the Cloud in some form, and our products are purpose built to assist in that transition because IT can manage applications, infrastructure and users regardless of where they are located. Customers use our products to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and report, so performance issues can be resolved before end users are impacted. Because, IT infrastructure is moving. IT accountability is not. Customers include Walmart, Facebook, UHS, the VA, ADP, Verizon Wireless, and Office Depot.

