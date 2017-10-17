Heritage at Goshen is Orange County’s Best New Home Value

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The new, single-family home community by Roger Mumford Homes is now selling in Phase 3.

Now selling in Phase 3, Heritage at Goshen offers 75 residences that feature innovative architecture and fine interior appointments situated in a beautiful park-like setting on 250-acres of rolling property, just one mile from the heart of the Village of Goshen. The community has also announced that its Emerson model grand opening is set for November 2017.

“We're delighted to offer this single-family home community in a desirable Orange County location,” said Roger Mumford of Roger Mumford Homes. “We have already obtained numerous sales and attribute the success of the community to the tremendous value that we offer. This value is a result of location, design, price, quality of finished product, and our Design Center process.”

“Our visit with the Design Center team could not have been any better of an experience,” said Howard Stager and Cheryl Squibb, future residents of Heritage at Goshen. “The insights and suggestions from the design team were terrific! We would like to commend them for the options and upgrades available. The standard no-cost options were extensive and of very high quality.”

Heritage at Goshen is an exciting collection of 75 homes and two farm lots in a picturesque setting just off Old Chester Road in the Town of Goshen. “The best part about these homes is that they are clustered on a portion of the acreage, so we are able to dedicate a significant amount of land to open space,” said Mumford. “There is also an exquisite boulevard/island entry that the community adores.”

Interested homebuyers can choose from colonial home designs and the popular Weston ranch home design. All homes highlight quality craftsmanship by carefully selected trades people. Premium features including energy efficient 2-zone heating and cooling in the two-story homes. “These homes are designed for the way people live today,” said Mumford.

With three bedrooms, including a master suite and two baths, the Weston ranch-style home offers the convenience of single-level living. Additional features include: An open floor plan that joins an island kitchen and breakfast nook with an expansive room to create a living area that resonates with today’s homebuyer. “This ranch-style home appeals to younger homebuyers, single professionals, and those over 50,” Mumford added.

Heritage at Goshen also offers four colonial-style homes to choose from (the Chester, Lincoln, Byron and Emerson) with three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three baths, two-car garages, full basements and open first-floor designs. Each home offers open kitchens with breakfast nooks and center islands, as well as spacious living areas. The Chester (three and four-bedroom) home design is great for multigenerational living, boasting a first-floor flex room with separate bathroom. The Byron offers a great room and formal living and dining rooms for buyers that desire a traditional colonial plan. The new Emerson home design offers 2,564 sq. ft. of living space with four bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite bath.

“Innovative designs, fabulous great rooms, classic exteriors, and functional mudrooms provide comfort and convenience for people of all ages and stages of life, while designer appointments contribute to the strong value of our offering,” said Mumford. “Optional tray ceilings and fireplaces complement tasteful interiors, and attractive exteriors create added curb appeal.”

Homeowners at Heritage at Goshen enjoy an idyllic setting, great schools and low crime rates among Orange County’s rolling hills. Located a short drive away from restaurants, art galleries and boutiques in the pedestrian-friendly Village of Goshen, the community is also just a few miles from Thomas Bull Memorial Park, which is known to be the second largest developed park in the area with activities for all seasons. It is also convenient to Sally Dream Playground, Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame, Bear Mountain State Park and The Golf Club at Mansion Ridge. Woodbury Common Premium Outlets offers shopping nearby. Major highways including Route 17, I-87 and I-84 are also easily accessible from Heritage at Goshen. New York City is just 50 miles away and the Metro-North Train (Park & Ride) is located only minutes from the community in Campbell Hall, New York.

Families at Heritage at Goshen can attend the highly-rated Goshen Central School District. “With its premier location, a peaceful neighborhood, and superb home designs, every family can find a new home at Heritage at Goshen,” Mumford added.

Pricing begins in the mid $300s to the low $400s. Heritage at Goshen is located at 162 South Church Street in Goshen, New York. Those interested in learning more about the community can visit http://heritageatgoshen.com. For additional information, call 845-294-6253 or email sales(at)heritageatgoshen.com.

About Roger Mumford Homes



Roger Mumford Homes was founded in 2005 by Roger Mumford, former President and Co-founder of the Matzel & Mumford Organization, which built over 75 new home communities in New Jersey. The builder has since earned multiple awards in recognition of its excellence in design and detail, reinforcing its brand and reputation. To learn more, please visit RogerMumordHomes.com or call 732-842-1580.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/heritageatgoshen/goshen/prweb14800635.htm