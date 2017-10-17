INCOPRO and WR Investigations join forces to deliver a full online and offline brand protection capability

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

INCOPRO and WR Investigations will combine INCOPRO’s TALISMAN technology and analyst consultancy alongside WR Investigations’ strengths to provide an integrated online and offline IP service.

Wales – 17 October, 2017 – INCOPRO, the online brand protection specialist, and WR Investigations (WRi Group), the anti-counterfeiting and piracy investigations and physical brand protection company have completed a strategic alliance that sees INCOPRO establish an expert analyst team operating from WRi’s offices in Wales. INCOPRO’s analyst team will work with the TALISMAN online brand protection system and alongside the expert team at WR Investigations to integrate intelligence gathered both online and offline.

Using INCOPRO’s TALISMAN platform, customers can continuously monitor the Internet (including websites and domain names, social media platforms, online marketplaces and app stores) for IP infringements. TALISMAN analyses data in real time to determine where action needs to be taken. WR Investigations will work closely with INCOPRO to enhance the intelligence gathering undertaken by both companies – revealing the commercial scale operations that are the priority for a successful brand protection strategy. Through a combination of cutting edge technology, WRi’s expert investigators and INCOPRO’s multilingual legal and enforcement experts, will offer customers connected and actionable insights into IP infringements online.

Graham Mogg, Managing Director at WR Investigations, says: “We’re really excited to be working closely with INCOPRO to enhance our IP investigation offering. In recent years, we have seen rising demand for advanced solutions to tackle online IP infringements and translate that into the physical world. INCOPRO’s unique TALISMAN software was the obvious route for collaboration. We’re certain that this technology will be of interest to our customers.”

Simon Baggs, CEO at INCOPRO, says: “We are thrilled to be working with WR Investigations. To deliver a successful brand protection strategy, it is essential to combine online and offline intelligence and investigation. This agreement presents both parties with new and exciting opportunities to enable customers to further understand the landscape of online infringement and to tackle the problem even more effectively.”

About INCOPRO

Founded in 2012, INCOPRO is an online IP and brand protection company. Its proprietary technology platform TALISMAN collates a mass of data on brand infringement and automatically identifies and prioritises IP violations. Its clustering technology is uniquely able to track and connect the commercial scale counterfeiters, enabling comprehensive takedown of all associated operations.

Headquartered in London, with INCOPRO’s analysts working across the United States, Europe, and Asia, INCOPRO works with some of the largest global brands to provide connected and actionable insights into IP infringements online. For additional information regarding INCOPRO, please visit www.incoproip.com.

About WR Investigations – trading as WRi Group

Established in April 2011 specialising in anti-counterfeiting and piracy investigations, brand protection and training, WR Investigations has built up a reputation as a company that delivers results using a range of bespoke services aimed at reducing the threat to businesses from Intellectual Property (IP) crime, fraud, money laundering and other shadow economy activities.

WR Investigations boasts a range of enforcement professionals from a police and trading standards background who provide high quality services to a range of sectors.

Working in conjunction with bodies such as the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), Interpol, Europol, EU Observatory for counterfeiting and piracy and regulatory sectors, we have gained a large array of contacts enabling us to offer an effective service.

Some of our greatest work to date has been working in partnership with Trading Standards, Police, UK Border Force and other relevant agencies specialising in Intellectual Property crime, money laundering and fraud investigations. For additional information, please visit www.wri-group.com.

Source: RealWire