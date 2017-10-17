Insignia Systems, Inc. Introduces freshADS(SM), a Marketing Solution Within Produce

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2017 / Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) (“Insignia”) today announced the nationwide launch of freshADS℠, a first of its kind marketing program positioned within the produce department. freshADS℠ was developed in partnership with Twist-Ease, Inc. and has been designed to help both brands and retailers combat the steady decline in center store grocery sales. freshADS℠ was created through extensive research conducted with shoppers, brands, and retailers, all of whom were looking for inspiring meal solution ideas to aid in building the basket. freshADS℠ is currently available in over 2,000 grocery stores, across 35 states, and 19 different banners.

Produce is ripe for in-store marketing with traffic and sales at an all-time high. Shopper preferences are shifting to eating healthier along with a desire to buy more local and fresh items more frequently. FMI reports Produce being a roughly $60B business and growing. The biggest problem retailers and brands are facing is that many of these trips only include produce, leading center store grocery sales to decline.

Insignia’s CEO, Kristine Glancy, commented, “freshADS℠ provides an innovative approach to promote and drive in-store awareness of our client’s products at the beginning of the shopper’s journey.”

Stacy Vossberg, Vice President of Innovation, continued, “For a growing number of shoppers, produce is the highest profile and most visited department within a grocery store. freshADS℠ is a vehicle that works hard for both our retailers and brands because it helps drive traffic to the center store, inspire shoppers with meal solutions, and increase overall basket size. freshADS℠ also provides a new performance metric that primarily exists out-of-store, building brand awareness through impressions. Brands are spending millions of dollars a year to reach active shoppers outside of the store, now we have an in-store solution.”

To learn more about freshADS℠, visit us at the PMA Fresh Summit conference. Twist-Ease, Inc. and Insignia Systems, Inc will be debuting freshADS℠ in Booth 3206, on October 19-21, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. We are looking forward to sharing this innovative program with brands and retailers throughout the show. Additional information is also available on our website at www.Insigniasytems.com.

About Twist-Ease, Inc.

Twist-Ease, Inc. is a privately held company manufacturing and marketing proprietary twist ties and dispensing systems to over 20,000 retail grocery stores across the US, Canada, and expanding outside of North America. Its patented systems provide grocery produce departments with the lowest overall cost bag closure system offering superior customer experiences through enhanced accessibility, ease of use, and unique in-home advantages. The Twist-Ease owned, in-store dispenser provides significant efficiencies to stores, as well as exclusive promotional and branding opportunities. For additional information, contact (888) 623-8390, or visit www.twistease.com.

About Insignia Systems, Inc.

Insignia Systems, Inc. markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers. Insignia provides at-shelf media solutions in approximately 13,000 retail supermarkets, 1,000 mass merchants and 8,000 dollar stores. With a client list of over 200 major consumer goods manufacturers, including General Mills, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé and P&G, Insignia helps major brands deliver on their key engagement, promotion, and advertising objectives right at the point-of-purchase. For additional information, contact (888) 474-7677, or visit the Insignia website at www.insigniasystems.com. Investor inquiries can be submitted to investorrelations@insigniasystems.com.

