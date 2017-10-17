Inventor Develops Electronic Poetry Device (BMA-5008)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit New Way of Looking at Life to companies for their review.

An inventor from Worcester, Ma., has developed the NEW WAY OF LOOKING AT LIFE, a novel electronic device that will inspire and uplift individuals through its incorporated poetry. A prototype is available.

"I was going through some life changes and was inspired to create something that would inspire others," said the inventor. The NEW WAY OF LOOKING A LIFE provides motivation and inspiration through poetry. It allows listeners to hear and read any poem. In addition, the device can be programmable for use as an alarm. Its eye-catching appearance will add to the décor of any room. This novel device will provide the perfect gift item.

