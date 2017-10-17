Inventor Develops Mobile Device Portable Charger (OLC-215)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit World’s Best Charger to companies for their review.

An inventor from Clinton, Okla., has developed the WORLD'S BEST CHARGER, a solar battery charger for portable electronics.

"I spend a lot of times outdoors and have had the unfortunate problem of draining my cell phone battery with nowhere to charge it. My invention allows a mobile device to be charged anytime, anywhere," said the inventor. The WORLD'S BEST CHARGER provides an effective means of charging cell phones. It eliminates the need for it to be connected to an external source of electricity. This charger provides superior compatibility with most chargers. It can be deployed in a matter of seconds. This portable charger will enable operating cycles to be significantly extended. This item will provide peace of mind to cell phone users, especially those who spend time outdoors and are on-the-go.

The original design was submitted to the Oklahoma City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-OLC-215, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/WorldsBestCharger/prweb14810806.htm