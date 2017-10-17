Lamington Press Now Selling High-Quality Australian Made Art

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

An industry leader in photographic art has expanded its line of available products.

There’s an old adage that says, “a picture is worth a thousand words” and thanks to Lamington Press, an Australian-based company, customers are now able to purchase high-quality Australian-made art.

“We’re very excited to be able offer these great selections of art,” said Kiah Rea, co-owner and spokesperson for Lamington Press.

Lamington Press, according to Rea,specializes in capturing and creating unique photo wall art that is inspired by the natural Australian elements. As for the Australian made art, customers can look forward to a wide variety of a photographic art print, such as Gossamer Flannel; Layabout; Glass; Island Blue, and more.

Rea noted that customers will have the option of selecting the standard size for the Australian made art, or ask about custom made.

“All prints are produced on archival grade paper and framed in black, white or raw timber molding,” Rea explained, before adding, “These products are all hand made in Sydney, and are also available on canvas and glass. And perhaps the best part about it is that free shipping Australia wide comes as standard on all products.”

For more information, please visit the online : http://lamingtonpress.com.au

About Lamington Press

Lamington Press is a collaboration of photographic artists from Southern Sydney. Every part of the day provides possibilities of beauty; we want bring this beauty to our clients. Lamington Press offers standard size images and a full custom service for that special piece. Our service is available to interior and corporate designers,home stylists and individual homeowners. Working with our clients is part of the creative process.

Contact Person

Kiah Rea



167 Port Hacking Rd



Miranda NSW 2228



Australia

Phone: +61 419 482 909

Source: Lamington Press

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14811786.htm