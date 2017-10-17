LGM Announces Successful Development of Self-Charging Electric Sail Boats

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

It Charges Electricity While Sailing

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2017 / LGM, Inc., a subsidiary of Leo Motors Inc. (OTCQB: LEOM) announced the development of an electric outboard regeneration system for sail boats. LGM’s new regeneration system is powered by hydraulic power, generating electricity while the boat sails in the wind. LGM applied their regeneration system on a 33 foot sailing yacht, charging 3kW~5kW per hour depending on wind speed.

Dr. Kang, chairman of LGM said, “We developed a sustainable electric boat using natural energy that uses wind to recharge batteries while under way, eliminating conventional charging processes.”

LGM’s electric inboard and outboard propulsion systems now range from 40 HP to 700 HP. All boat owners now have opportunities to convert from internal combustion engines to silent and stench-free cost efficient electric systems.

