Liquid Nitrogen Market – Size, Trend, Share, Opportunity Analysis & Forecast, 2017

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/17/2017 — Report By Progressive Markets on "Liquid Nitrogen Market– Size, Trend, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Forecast 2014-2025", this research offers comprehensive analysis of factors that drive or impede growth of the industry. This aids stakeholder to recognize top investment pockets.

Experts discuss alternative factors that propel growth of the global liquid nitrogen market. These include increase in use of liquid nitrogen in chemicals and pharmaceuticals market. Moreover, the study describes factors that hamper growth of the industry, such as restrictions in structure and regulation. It also describes top manufacturers of the industry. These include The Linde Group, Air Liquide S.A., Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Messer Group, Gulf Cryo, Southern Industrial Gas Berhad, Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC, Nexair LLC, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Study offers introduction of the global liquid nitrogen market in terms of scope. It includes Porter's Five Forces Analysis (PFFA) to provide insightful information of competition in the industry. It analyzes certain parameters, such as power to bargain by suppliers & buyers and threat by substitutes & new entrepreneurs. In addition, it incorporates summary of the industry. These include trend analysis, recent development, competitive landscape, and market attractiveness. The research divides the industry into end-uses, storage & distributions, functions, technologies, and geographies. Based on technology, it splits the market into pressure swing adsorption and cryogenic distillation.

Report assesses abovementioned companies of the global liquid nitrogen market based on criterion's set, such as recent advancements by each manufacturer. In addition, the research offers several key takeaways of the industry which include competitive intelligence within geographical boundaries of the market. It aids new entrants to have an in-depth understanding of consumer behavior as well as industry dynamics.

According to report, global liquid nitrogen market finds its end-uses in healthcare, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, rubber & plastic, and metal manufacturing & construction. It bifurcates functions of the industry into refrigerant and coolant. Regionally, it classifies the industry into Latin America Middle East & Africa (LAMEA), Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Based on storage and distribution, the research classifies the market into cylinders & packaged gas, tonnage, and merchant liquid/bulk. It also assesses market share of storage & distributions, functions, technologies, end-uses, and geographies for the period, 2014–2025. Further, the research evaluates industry size of each technology, storage & distribution, function, and end-use by region for the historic period as well as forecast period, 2014–2016 and 2017–2025, respectively. It also explores factors that drive progress of the market, such as quick rise in food and beverages industry.

