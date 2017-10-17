Live Chat Feature Added to Online Community Platform Civicom Chatterbox®

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Leading market research solutions provider Civicom is announcing the launch of a new live chat feature for its online community platform solution, Civicom Chatterbox®.

Civicom Chatterbox® is an online bulletin board solution that market researchers can use to facilitate asynchronous discussions. Moderators can set up various activities on the platform and participants can use text, image, audio, and video responses to participate in discussions over an extended period of time. The platform’s robust data collection, gamification, analysis and reporting tools empower moderators in gaining valuable insights from a thorough and in-depth research experience throughout the project period.

The latest enhancement implemented on Civicom Chatterbox® is the live chat activity, where moderators can connect with respondents on a specific date and time. Researchers can use this as an activity for engaging with participants in real-time using text, images, videos, and even poll questions. For targeted discussions, project managers or moderators can opt to chat with only a specific segment or number of participants that are involved in the active project. When a chat session has concluded, researchers can generate Excel transcripts, word clouds, and poll results from the platform for analysis and reporting.

The integration of this feature makes Chatterbox an ideal one-stop platform for both asynchronous and synchronous discussions, providing researchers the advantage of engaging with participants in a more seamless and structured research experience all within the Chatterbox platform. This is an advantage to researchers because it eliminates the hassle of having to direct participants to another tool to engage with them in a live chat discussion.

The new live chat feature is only one of many in an already robust online community research platform of Civicom Marketing Services. With clients’ project success as top priority, the organization continues to integrate and develop only the most effective and well-tailored range of telephone and web-enabled solutions for research professionals worldwide.

About Civicom Marketing Research

Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled IDIs and Focus Groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, offering geolocation plus offline accessibility for places where there is no data connection.

Civicom ThoughtLight™ works with both iOS and Android and is a useful tool for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys. Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

Civicom Marketing Research Services continues to be at the forefront of innovation and new strategies in marketing research, actively participating in various conferences and networks that engage in developing new techniques with the latest technologies globally. Civicom is known among its clients for dedication to service quality and for the company’s motto “Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority.”

Civicom Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients’ ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services.

To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire(at)civi(dot)com or call +1-203-413-2423.

