MaidPro’s Mark Kushinsky Earns Spot as a Top Franchise Leader

Mark Kushinsky, CEO of MaidPro Franchise, has been named one of Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchise Leaders for 2017. MaidPro is a residential cleaning franchise with locations across North America. Kushinsky was one of only 41 franchisors selected to the list.

Mark Kushinsky and business partner, Richard Sparacio, started MaidPro in 1991 in Boston’s historic Beacon Hill. They began franchising in 1996. Since then, they have opened over 220 locations across the United States and Canada. Their most recent accolades include Forbes’ Best Franchise to Own, Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchise, and Franchise Business Review’s 2017 Top Franchise.

“It is an honor to be named to this list. We work hard to provide our franchisees with the systems and flexibility they need to succeed,” said Kushinsky. “We don’t follow the typical franchise methodology—instead, we have created one that’s unique to MaidPro. Business isn’t one-size-fits-all, and our technical nature allows us to continually improve so we can always give our franchisees the best support. We value our community and believe that MaidPro is more than just a business: it’s a family. Seeing our community’s happiness and success is truly rewarding.”

MaidPro franchisees were surveyed by Franchise Business Review on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Click here to view the full list.

“Each of the executives on this list have proven they have the business acumen and skills to continually raise the performance bar in franchising,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “But what makes this list so unique is that it is the only list of franchise leaders compiled solely on feedback from their franchisees. The fact that Mark Kushinsky was chosen by the people whose business success is dependent on his leadership is a true testament to his talent, vision, and dedication to franchisee satisfaction.”

MaidPro is a Boston-based franchisor of house cleaning services with over 226 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company, which began franchising in 1997, takes pride in its strong owner community, cutting-edge technology, and creative marketing. It has been honored with the Franchise Business Review’s Four-Star Rating and Franchise 50 awards every year from 2006 to 2017 for owner satisfaction. MaidPro was named one of the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities by USA Today’s Franchising Today. MaidPro is also a proud member of the International Franchise Association, Canadian Franchise Association, and the New England Franchise Association. The company can be found online at http://www.maidprofranchise.com.

