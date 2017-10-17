Mgaero Welcomes Alex Tsetsenekos as Head of Business Development

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InsurTech Industry Executive Alex Tsetsenekos to Lead Mgaero's New Business Efforts

Mgaero welcomes InsurTech industry executive Alex Tsetsenekos as head of business development. Tsetsenekos brings nearly twenty years of diverse leadership experience in the insurance industry to the team. Most recently he was the founder of Archimedes Analytics where he served as chief underwriting officer and operational lead for two InsurTech firms looking to develop differentiated property technologies.

Tsetsenekos will lead the new business and client relationship initiatives as part of Mgaero. Additionally, he will work closely with the technology team to ensure client scope of work is clearly set forth using his vast insurance underwriting and operational expertise to allow for a timely and on-budget implementation. As Tsetsenekos has a range of insurance product and distribution expertise, his perspective will lend valuable insights to Mgaero’s client base.

“Alex has a deep understanding of the insurance business coupled with entrepreneurial experience as an early adopter of technology in our space. Having proven his business transformation acumen, he is in the unique position to help drive technology to deliver on clients' goals while offering an informed and realistic perspective,” stated Cliff Karlin, president of Mgaero.

Previously, Tsetsenekos served as the head of an underwriting business transformation team and small commercial insurance for QBE N.A. As the InsurTech market was quickly evolving, he additionally gained valuable experience in working in varied technology and distribution leadership roles for Starr Companies, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Zurich, Farmers, Innovation First and Liberty Mutual.

“As I’ve been fortunate to be on the forefront of the InsurTech revolution, I’ve been integrally involved in several early successes while seeing the clear need for the Mgaero platform in our space. Mgaero fills the niche of delivering reliability and scalability for online rate-quote-bind technology with the needed flexibility at a value-driven price that clients deserve,” stated Tsetsenekos. “Program administrators, manager general agencies and carriers need a reliable partner and I’m here because I know Mgaero will be relevant now and into the future,” he added.

Tsetsenekos is moderating an InsurTech panel, The Accelerating Change of the Insurance Landscape at the 17th Annual Target Markets Program Administrators Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a frequent industry contributor and speaker. He received his Masters in Business Administration from Northeastern University and his Bachelor of Science from Boston University. He can be reached at alext(at)mgaerorisk(dot)com or 781.708.6747.

About Mgaero LLC:



Mgaero delivers innovative cloud-based technology solutions to automate the rate-quote-bind needs of insurance carriers, program administrators and distributors without the cost and time burden typically associated with such powerful industry software. The easily customizable Mgaero technology platform is built on a proven foundation for insurance business processes and rapid implementation is led by industry experts who know how to leverage technology to lift your success and save time and money doing so. Founded in 2016 by Cliff Karlin, the company provides InsurTech leadership and insights via its Business Velocity blog at mgaerorisk.com/business-velocity. For more information visit the Mgaero website or call 732.303.7347.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/mgaero/alextsetsenekos/prweb14807656.htm