Mindmatrix Partner Relationship Management Software enhances its asset management feature

The Mindmatrix PRM software’s asset search widget has been enhanced to make it easier for users to find and use the right asset

Mindmatrix partner relationship management software’s asset management feature has been upgraded to include a newer asset search widget that now makes it easier for its users to locate and use the right asset. The upgrade has also changed the way the asset search results were displayed earlier in the system. The asset search results will now be displayed in multiple tabs with their counts appearing next to them.

The asset display of the PRM software’s asset management module has been upgraded so users can see templates whose media was created within the last 90 days under the ‘Recently viewed assets’ tab. They can also see the newly created templates, i.e., templates created within the last 90 days under ‘New assets’ and the most popular templates, which displays, descending order, those templates whose media was created in the last 90 days. However, the real value add is the ‘Recommended assets’ section, where in templates that seem to be a right fit for the most recently created/updated opportunity or contact is displayed. This makes it really easy for salespeople or channel partners to reach out to the prospect/opportunity with the right message.

Mindmatrix CEO, Harbinder Khera says, “We know that easy availability of relevant sales and marketing materials plays an important role in brand adoption and engagement. However, we are also well aware of the not-so-great statistics when it comes to usage of company provided sales and marketing materials by salespeople and channel partners. At Mindmatrix, we have been constantly working to change that. Right from its inception, the Mindmatrix Partner Relationship Management management software has been equipped with a strong asset management module. The recent update to our asset management module is another step in that direction. Especially the ‘Recommended assets’ section which automatically maps the right asset to the prospect or opportunity based on their score and position in the sales funnel.”

