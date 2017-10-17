Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Market by Application, 2023

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/16/2017 — Minimally invasive spine surgery is an emerging surgical technique utilized to treat superficial and deep spinal disorders or diseases. The surgical procedures do not rely on long incisions, avoiding substantial injury to tissues and muscles around the spine. The minimally invasive technique facilitates less pain and faster recovery for patients. It is widely being used for a number of spinal operating procedures such as decompression and spinal fusion.

The growth of the global minimally invasive spine surgery market is driven by an increase in incidences of spinal disorders and growth in the geriatric and obese population who is susceptible to diseases. Moreover, technological advancements in surgical equipment and increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries are expected to boost the market growth. However, a stringent regulatory framework and high costs of surgical procedures impede the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Medtronic, plc DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Orthofix International N.V. , K2M Group Holdings, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc. have also been provided in this report.

Get sample copy for more professional & technical insights@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/3663

The global minimally invasive spine surgery market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. Based on a product the market is bifurcated into. Based on applications the market is divided into fusion surgery and non-fusion surgery. On the basis of end users, the market is divided into ASCs and hospitals. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed globally at a country level to determine the market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segment.

Some Key Benefits :

-The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

-Extensive analysis of the market has been conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

-It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Early buyer will get flat 20% Discount!

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/minimally-invasive-spine-surgery-market-by-application-2023-878425.htm