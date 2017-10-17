Mitchell Humphrey & Co. Helps to Raise Cancer Awareness

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co. raises Cancer Awareness on October 17 for the American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of St. Louis

Today, Mitchell Humphrey & Co. is participating in their 14th Annual Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, they host a silent auction and raffle to raise money for cancer research for the American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Research, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of St. Louis.

The raffle and silent auction items incorporate donations from various places, such as vendors and employees of Mitchell Humphrey & Co. Items include handcrafted jewelry, tickets to local sporting events, gift baskets, and gift cards to local restaurants.

Employees of Mitchell Humphrey & Co. hold the organizations searching for the cure very close to their hearts, as some have been closely effected by them, whether it be from personal experience, or close family members.

“We are proud to support these organizations in their efforts to find a cure and to help educate patients and caregivers about this rapidly evolving area of cancer research and treatment,” said Kim Schaefer, COO and President of Mitchell Humphrey & Co. “We try to help in any way we can.”

Visit https://www.cancer.org/, https://www.bcrf.org/, and https://www.lls.org/gateway to learn more about these organizations.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co. offers a broad range of software including Financials, Community Development, and Vehicle for Hire Regulation applications. For more information about MH&Co., please visit http://www.mitchellhumphrey.com.

