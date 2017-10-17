Navitas Announces TSMC & Amkor Manufacturing Partnerships

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

High Volume Production Supports Rapid GaN Power IC Growth.

Navitas Semiconductor, the industry’s first and only GaN power IC supplier, has announced major manufacturing partnerships with TSMC and Amkor to support significant customer demand for 2018 & beyond. Since the introduction of the company’s GaN power IC platform last year, the market response has been extraordinary as customers move quickly to adopt the technology. These disruptive products enable major size, efficiency and charge-rate improvements in next-generation mobile fast chargers, miniaturized consumer adapters and many other density-driven power electronics applications.

Navitas has partnered with two leading semiconductor suppliers to enable this significant manufacturing capability. TSMC, the world’s largest wafer foundry company, provides the industry’s largest and most advanced GaN-on-Silicon wafer manufacturing capability for the proprietary Navitas GaN power IC platform. For packaging, Navitas has partnered with Amkor, one of the industry’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services.

“We are very pleased to partner with Navitas, the GaN power IC leader,” said Bradford Paulsen, Senior Vice President Business Management at TSMC. “TSMC has made significant capital and engineering investment in GaN manufacturing capability and this platform is well suited to support Navitas & its customers’ high-volume needs.”

“We look forward to partnering with Navitas as they drive adoption of this new platform,” said John Stone, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing from Amkor. “Utilizing our high-volume and low-cost QFN packaging platform, Amkor will provide packaging, test and logistics services and the superior customer experience that Navitas and its customers demand.”

Navitas GaN power ICs integrate power, analog and digital circuits all in GaN for the first time in the industry, enabling dramatic improvement in application power density, efficiency and cost. Breakthrough performance is achieved using standard processes and equipment which allows for fast and capital-efficient expansion of manufacturing capacity. This capability is critical to support the high-volume and fast-paced needs of mobile charger and consumer adapter markers, which are shipping billions of units per year.

“These manufacturing partnerships allow Navitas to ramp capacity very quickly,” added Dan Kinzer, Navitas COO. “I am proud to partner with TSMC and Amkor. They are outstanding, world-class supply-chain partners and I am confident in their ability and commitment to support the dramatic growth expectations we have for our GaN power ICs.”

About Navitas:



Navitas Semiconductor Inc. is the world’s first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2013 and based in El Segundo, CA, USA. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 200 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. The proprietary AllGaN™ process design kit monolithically integrates the highest performance GaN FETs with logic and analog circuits. Navitas GaN Power ICs enable smaller, higher energy efficient and lower cost power for mobile, consumer, enterprise and new-energy markets. Over 30 Navitas patents are granted or pending.

About TSMC:



TSMC is the world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, providing the industry’s leading process technology and the foundry’s largest portfolio of process-proven libraries, IPs, design tools and reference flows. The Company’s owned capacity in 2017 is expected to reach above 11 million (12-inch equivalent) wafers, including capacity from three advanced 12-inch GIGAFAB® facilities, four eight-inch fabs, one six-inch fab, as well as TSMC’s wholly owned subsidiaries, WaferTech and TSMC China. TSMC is the first foundry to provide both 20 nm and 16 nm production capabilities. Its corporate headquarters are in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE: AMKR) is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operating base includes 10 million square feet of floor space, with production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14796292.htm