Network Control Achieves AOTMP Efficiency First® Solution Recertification

Telecom Lifecycle Management company demonstrates alignment with industry best practices

AOTMP is delighted to announce Network Control’s renewal of its Efficiency First® Vendor Solution Certification.

During the recertification process, Network Control’s alignment of its fixed and mobile telecom expense management services was evaluated and certified against stringent Efficiency First® Framework principles; a disciplined and best practice-driven approach to managing the telecom environment. Solution performance and client experience were also evaluated and scored.

AOTMP identified several strengths, including impressive continual lifecycle sourcing and procurement, complete service order management and help desk management for both fixed and mobile. Network Control clients rated the company high in several performance satisfaction categories and boasted financial, operational and technical benefits as a result of their business relationship.

“AOTMP congratulates Network Control on its recertification,” stated Timothy C. Colwell, SVP Efficiency First® Adoption. “The certification serves as recognition of continuous leadership in telecom expense management with an ongoing commitment to drive performance and deliver excellent service to its clients.”

“We are excited to once again receive such high scores in our certification process. We value the diligent research and review of our practice, technology, security and delivery model performed by AOTMP,” stated Mark Hearn, president of Network Control. “Our clients have proven to be our biggest advocate as demonstrated in their continued engagement with us when moving to new companies. In a market with constant change and vendors that under-deliver, our clients know we deliver on our promises.”

To view a complete list of Efficiency First® Solution Certified Vendors, please visit efficiencyfirstdirectory.com.

ABOUT AOTMP



AOTMP is a global leader providing telecom management best practices and industry standards for organizations and the vendors who support them. Using information, data and analytics compiled from thousands of telecom environments worldwide, AOTMP solutions help enterprises drive performance, efficiency and productivity while significantly reducing costs; and help telecom vendors provide a new level of value to their customers. AOTMP’s business solutions are based on its patented Efficiency First® methodology. For more information, visit aotmp.com.

ABOUT NETWORK CONTROL



With nearly 20 years of experience, Network Control is one of the pioneers of Telecom Expense Management (TEM). They offer a fully managed solution that combines bill auditing, invoice management, contract management, technology and process consulting, and project management with operational and business management support. Network Control’s TemNet® web-based dashboard delivers perfect insight into all aspects of your telecom environment, anywhere, any time. With Network Control as your communications management partner, you have a team of dedicated experts, experienced U.S.-based resources at your command. Network Control is your partner who knows your environment inside and out, and can transparently manage all of your day-to-day communications network management needs. As communications experts, they participate in strategic planning, assisting you to cost-effectively implement improvements and changes quickly and without risk. For more information, visit http://www.network-control.com.

