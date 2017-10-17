New Book “Ask Powerful Questions” Helps Readers Build Deeper Relationships in their Professional and Personal Lives

We! Cofounder and author Will Wise challenges people everywhere to create conversations that matter with those around them

We and Me, Inc. (We!™), a consulting practice whose aim is to transform workplaces by creating authentic connections between its employees, today announced the release of Ask Powerful Questions: Create Conversations that Matter, written by We! cofounder Will Wise. With the release of this book, Wise takes his decades of experience helping individuals connect and communicate and distills it into an engaging read that includes actionable steps readers can take to build more productive, satisfying, and meaningful connections with the people in their lives.

According to the Harvard Business Review, only 49% of full-time workers say they have “a great deal of trust” in those working above and alongside them. This is a tremendous roadblock for any organization. In Ask Powerful Questions, Wise explains how connection and trust can be built in a professional setting. He explores how the questions we traditionally ask are virtually meaningless when it comes to establishing such connection, and how they are holding back leaders from being the most effective they could be in their role.

The book outlines a set of practical tools for accessing and understanding others by changing the way we ask questions, and guides readers through the creation of foundational aspects of communication that they must develop in order to truly connect: intention, rapport, openness, listening, and empathy. Business professionals, personal coaches, teachers, and anyone in a position of leadership will find helpful lessons in the personal successes and failures shared in Ask Powerful Questions as it unpacks the art of asking questions that elicit unconventional—and important—answers.

“Listening is our most fundamental tool for dealing with the challenges life throws our way, and if you had asked me a couple months ago, I would have told you I was pretty good at it,” said Dr. Christopher Uhl, author of Teaching as if Life Matters: The Promise of a New Education Culture. “But after reading Will Wise’s book, I realize that I have a long way to go. However, I’m excited to make that journey because now I am aware of the basics of good listening: the traps to avoid, the dispositions to cultivate, the tools to hone. Ask Powerful Questions is a concise treatise on the fundamentals of transformative listening.”

Wise drew inspiration and lessons for Ask Powerful Questions from over two decades of his experience custom-building leadership programs for corporate, university, and nonprofit groups, working with clients to create programs that match their strategic and cultural goals, and developing a reputation as someone who can transform groups and people into their best selves. Tens of thousands of people (including hundreds of facilitators) have been empowered with positive communication skills after training with or engaging in a presentation given by Will. This includes leaders at the variety of organizations he works with through his business, such as GE, JetBlue, Typeform.com, Penn State University, Mead, and many more.

“One of the most challenging things I’ve had to do in this line of work is train facilitators to walk into a room full of strangers and talk about the things that no one wants to talk about: conflict, race, gender, and the like,” said Wise. “But enabling these conversations to happen is crucial, both in the room and when participants go out into the world. I needed to develop and articulate the tools, skills, and state of being that is needed for this to happen–because those resources didn’t exist before. I am so excited knowing that in coffee shops, boardrooms, and everywhere in between, more meaningful conversations will be had than ever before thanks to this book.”

Ask Powerful Questions is now available in both paperback and digital formats and can be purchased on the We! website or through Amazon.

About We and Me, Inc.:

Leaders call on We!™ when a lack of trust gets in the way of results. We! believes that when groups build relationships and the skills to navigate those relationships, they can function more effectively both personally and professionally. By partnering with clients across industries, from multinational corporations to classrooms, We! designs and delivers customized on-site workshops, custom company retreats, and interactive conference keynotes that build the relationships, mindsets, and skills necessary to work better together. Start a conversation at https://weand.me/, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WeandMeInc/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14802729.htm