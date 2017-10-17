New On-Demand Webinar Explains How Weighing and Calibration Can Be Made Compliant With ISO 9001

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The deadline for implementation of ISO 9001:2015 is less than a year away! For any processes that involve weighing, the experts at METTLER TOLEDO have produced a free on-demand webinar on Good Weighing Practice™ to assist in implementing the new risk-based process approach.

All ISO 9001 certified organizations have until September 2018 to adapt their quality management systems to the latest version of the standard, published in 2015. This webinar describes how ISO 9001:2015 places more emphasis on the process approach, making risk-based thinking an important focus, and how continuous improvement can be achieved by implementing the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) cycle.

In the ISO 9001 revision, an organization is obliged to ensure that every balance or scale used in a weighing process is accurate enough to achieve the intended results. Weighing has a critical impact on product quality, because quality is directly related to the accuracy of weighing results, and that accuracy is determined through calibration.

METTLER TOLEDO can assist any organization to make a simple transition toward adopting the latest revisions to ISO 9001 for any processes involving weighing. Good Weighing Practice™, which was established in 2007 and is founded on many years of METTLER TOLEDO weighing expertise, is based on the risk-based thinking approach. The elements required for each stage of the PDCA cycle are already defined and fully developed within the GWP® Recommendation and GWP® Verification packages, making it easy to ensure that any weighing processes are ISO 9001 compliant.

The free on-demand webinar clearly explains the scope of the ISO 9001:2015 changes and consequent implications for weighing processes, and most importantly provides simple guidance and recommendations on how to implement risk-based thinking with respect to weighing.

