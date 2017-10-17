New Private Cloud Data Center At Cloud My Office

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

United Datacom Networks, Inc. (UDNI), a national Cloud, Hosted Voice, and Managed Service provider, is pleased to announce the availability of our Tier 3 Cloud data center. In Q1 of 2017, we completed the final testing and certification of our new data center located in the heart of Happy Valley, State College, Pennsylvania. UDNI’s data center will service clients who use our industry-leading Desktop As A Service and hosted Voice Over IP solutions, Cloud My Office.

The design of our new data center is based on extensive experience at UDNI’s previous State College based data center facility as well as our colocation facility located in Edison, NJ. “We’re very pleased to be investing in a world-class data center facility, right here in Central PA,” said Jesse Morrell, Executive Vice President at UDNI. “The combination of location, talent, and infrastructure will allow us to continue providing service and support for the mission-critical applications and hosted voice services that our customers depend on.”

Data Center Highlights:



UDNI’s State College data center is a premier, state-of-the-art facility featuring diverse path fiber connectivity to multiple Internet Service Providers, N+1 redundant cooling and 24×7 security, surveillance, and monitoring. Backup generators provide continuous power to the facility with more than 72 hours of fuel reserves on-site.



Third-party validated each year to SSAE 16 SOC 1 – Type 2 standards

Capability to assist industries which must adhere to HIPAA/ sensitive data regulations

Tier III facility serving customers of our Cloud My Office product

Colocation space available to customers who must meet certain requirements

ECARO clean-agent fast acting fire protection system

Carrier-neutral facility provides access to Tier-1 internet service providers

For more information about UDNI’s state-of-the-art data center facility and Cloud My Office suite of products, please



contact us at 855-45-CLOUD or via e-mail at contact(at)cloudmyoffice.com.

