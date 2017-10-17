New Zealand Product Tasting at Chantal Warehouse Sale in Houston

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Come shop Chantal’s biggest sale of the year. Just in time for holiday shopping, shop for everyone on your list at Chantal’s Annual Warehouse Sale in Houston, Texas – offering the public up to 75% off on discontinued, overstocked and many one-of-a-kind items.

The Kiwi Importer CEO Sarah Ayala, PhD will participate in an event open to the Houston public and offer visitors a chance to try and purchase natural products from New Zealand like Manuka Honey, Kaitaia Fire Habanero Sauce, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Waikeke Island and a new Organic Muscle Rub.

“It’s a great time of year to pick up holidays gifts and treats,” says Ayala, a native Kiwi. “We’ll have products open for tasting, so it’s a good time to come check us out and see what we’re all about.”

At the event, Chantal’s Annual Warehouse Sale, visitors will be able to purchase products directly from Chantal’s with savings up to 75 per cent off on discontinued, overstocked and many one-of-a-kind items.

Some of Chantal’s assortments will include items from the company’s Craft Coffee Collection, Enamel-on-Steel cookware, Stainless Steel cookware, Ceramic Coated pans, tea making essentials, and new holiday bake ware shapes and colors.

Chantal’s once a year warehouse sale is only open the first three weekends of November. So, save the dates.

2017 November Sale Dates:

1st Weekend – 3-5 November



2nd Weekend – 10-12 November



3rd Weekend – 17-19 November

Chantal Corporation, a cookware company, is located at:



5425 North Sam Houston Pkwy. West



(corner of Hollister Rd. and Beltway 8 North)



Houston, Texas 77086

More details about the event can be found at https://www.chantal.com/warehouse-sale.html

“It’s a perfect opportunity to pick up a great teapot, tea mugs and why not, some Organic Zealong Tea from New Zealand,” concluded Ayala.

ABOUT THE KIWI IMPORTER

The Kiwi Importer provides unique and natural products from New Zealand and other countries to healthy and socially conscious consumers in the USA. Based in Houston, Texas, the company provides products from Manuka honey to Habanero hot sauce to Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Visit our website at http://www.kiwiimporter.com and also read our product, recipe and health blogs.

Follow us on social media: Twitter: @kiwi_importer … Instagram: @kiwiimporter … Facebook: kiwi.importer … LinkedIn



***

