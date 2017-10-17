October Spooktacular Coming to Traditions at Chesterfield

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Traditions at Chesterfield, a Smart Growth community, will host a haunted Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 21.

Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning Smart Growth community in Chesterfield, will host an October Spooktacular event on Saturday, October 21 from 12pm to 3pm. The public is invited to stop by for a haunted Halloween celebration and explore the Traditions at Chesterfield community. Those interested are encouraged to inquire about quick move-in opportunities. All attendees will receive a complimentary pumpkin to take home.

“The entire Chesterfield community is invited to join us for our October Spooktacular event,” said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc.* “There will be giveaways throughout the day and children will love our pumpkin decorating stations.”

While you’re at the event, you will have the opportunity to learn more about Traditions at Chesterfield, the premier residential community within the 500-acre Old York Village. “This neo-traditional community is strategically designed to be in walking distance to everything,” said Csik. “Children can even walk to the elementary school. The Shoppes at Old York Village, a future retail component, is also walkable.”

Neo-traditional home designs also feature rear entry garages (per home design). “These floor plans allow us to the maximize the space of a home site without taking away from the exterior elevation of the home,” said Csik. “It really does increase the curb appeal and our homebuyers absolutely love these designs.”

Single-family Classics

The Single-family Classics collection at Traditions at Chesterfield, priced from the low $400s, offers nine home designs with three to four bedrooms, up to three-and-a-half baths, two-car attached garages and up to 3,654 sq. ft. of premium living space. Optional finished basements with nine-foot basement ceilings are also available.

“Great for entertaining, these home designs offer spacious family rooms and living rooms with world-class appointments,” Csik added. “They also boast available upgraded features like a master bedroom tray ceiling, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the foyer, dining room and second floor hall.”

The Carriage Collection

Only a few townhomes remain at Traditions at Chesterfield; all are available for quick move-in. Floor plans offer up to three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, recreation rooms, entry level walk-out or walk-in basements and one-car garages. As an added benefit, townhomes have no homeowner association fees and are priced from the $320s.

About Traditions at Chesterfield

Traditions at Chesterfield is ideally located in Chesterfield, voted “#1 Best Place to Live in Burlington County” by Philadelphia Magazine. It is also convenient to West Windsor, Robbinsville, East Windsor and Monroe.

The New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and Hamilton Train Station are all easily accessible to Traditions at Chesterfield for commuting to Philadelphia or New York City. Residents will find entertainment at nearby Six Flags Great Adventure and Mercer County Park and shopping at the Jackson Outlets. Chesterfield is also recognized for their top-rated, state-of-the-art elementary school (K-6), located within walking distance to Traditions at Chesterfield.

Interested homebuyers can visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield). The Sales Office is open from 10am to 5pm daily. Schedule an appointment with an on-site sales consultant by calling 609.424.0026. For more information, visit http://www.TraditionsAtChesterfield.com.

*About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., a licensed real estate broker represents the principals who have been in business for over 40 years and involved in the development of over 10,000 single-family homes and townhomes, and is the sponsor of multi-family buildings. Headquartered in Iselin, NJ, American Properties Realty, Inc. represents Traditions at Chesterfield, LLC.

