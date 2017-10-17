ParentSquare Honored as a FiReStarter Company by SNS Future in Review (FiRe) Conference

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

ParentSquare Founder and President, Anupama Vaid, talks about the missing piece in today's education revolution.

ParentSquare was honored as a FiReStarter company at the 15th annual Future in Review (FiRe) Conference that concluded Friday, October 13th in Park City, Utah.

Described by The Economist as “the best technology conference in the world,” FiRe features global speakers and participants in technology and the global economy, including Elon Musk, Craig Venter, Michael Dell and many others. FiReStarters are selected based on the strength of their potential to bring positive change to the world, and are showcased at the FiRe conference in panels throughout the event.

During her BBC panel talk, Anupama Vaid, Founder and President of ParentSquare shared how public education has evolved since the 19th century and the current transformations undergoing in education, “As schools and educators take the leap and make the organizational shift to bring about the change in how to impart learning, and what to teach, a simultaneous change is needed in the thinking about where learning happens to bring about a deeper systemic change.”

“Learning just like work, is not just a place you go to, learning is what you do, wherever you are, in and outside of school, and beyond the school for a lifetime,” added Anupama, explaining why school-home partnerships are more important than ever.

Anu closed out the panel talk by saying, “Extending learning home is the key, so our kids can understand that learning happens everywhere, and learn how to learn, becoming life-long learners.”

To read the full talk, visit http://blog.parentsquare.com/blog/fire-conference-talk.

ParentSquare is a 21st century solution for building collaborative communities and trust between schools and home, regardless of language, cultural, or socioeconomic barriers. ParentSquare believes that fostering a community of trust between educators and parents, schools will benefit and students will perform better.

Website: http://www.parentsquare.com, https://blog.parentsquare.com/





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/parentsquare/firetalk/prweb14809282.htm