Pet Waste Peeps: The Ultimate Solution to Clean Pet Waste Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/17/2017 — Sakelarios Kouskoutis, the founder of Pet Waste Peeps has proudly announced that he is introducing the ultimate pet waste cleaning solution to the world via Indiegogo. Sakelarios is a Marine Vet from Portland, United States and he has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to seek community support and to raise funds. The most amazing fact about this pet waste cleaning solution is that all the work is done through downloading just one mobile application.

"Our lovely app will be able to find the nearest Peep that is willing, and is qualified for your specific pet need." Said Sakelarios Kouskoutis, the Founder of Pet Waste Peeps, while talking about the solution. "After you have downloaded the app, and created a profile, you will set your location and presto to get started." He added, while explaining the working of this app. According to the founder, the company will ensure the quality of services by enabling the users to rate and review each peep that visits them.

The Indiegogo Campaign is located on the web at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/pet-waste-peeps-app-pets and supporters can participate in this project by making generous pledges to the project. The goal of this campaign is to raise a sum of $17,200 and all the funds raised through this Indiegogo campaign will go towards the development of Web App, iOS App, Android App and other technical needs of this project. More information is available on the Indiegogo campaign page.

About Pet Waste Peeps

Pet Waste Peeps is an all new and remarkable pet waste cleaning solution and it has been introduced by an Oregon based American Marine Vet. The project aims at developing an application on the web, iOS and Android platforms for bringing pet waste cleaners to the people based on their location. The project is now seeking generous backing on Indiegogo and the founder is welcoming everyone to participate.

