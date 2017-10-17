Q-Tran, Inc. welcomes Lizzie Solms as Director of Specification and OEM Lighting Sales

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Q-Tran, Inc., a Connecticut-based lighting Manufacturer, welcomes Lizzie Solms as Director of Specification and OEM Lighting Sales. Solms joins the company to further develop a growing portfolio of specification agencies throughout the country while working with the company’s sales and marketing teams to strategize new markets. Solms will also help create an OEM Illumination market for Q-Tran’s lighting division.

Lizzie comes to Q-Tran with a wealth of experience in the industry, having spent the last five years developing a sales strategy for 0 (zero) Energy Lighting, a company she helped found in 2009. Under her guidance, the company was able to achieve a 200% annual top-line revenue increase.

Lizzie expresses her excitement by stating, "I am thrilled to be joining such an amazing company where innovation and quality are part of the fabric of the organization.”

Q-Tran has experienced rapid growth since the introduction of Linear LEDs in 2013. “We are at a pivotal point in our company’s history where we can really start strategizing a more competitive sales and marketing approach. With help from Lizzie, Q-Tran will be able to realize these goals in the very near future,” explains Gean Tremaine, COO of Q-Tran.

Q-Tran, Inc. was founded in 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of Transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions, quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry. Q-Tran continues to be an industry leader by applying the same high standards, innovative design and dedication to produce only the highest-quality products. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut.

